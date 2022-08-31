The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 1, 2022

Welcome to the first day of the rest of your love life, which implies hope is around the corner and waiting for you to step into it.

What we have working for us today is a little ol' transit called Sun sextile Moon and what it means for us is that today is the day where we don't just get a positive thought into our minds — we can see a plan involved with that thought.

Basically, this means that during this time, we aren't just 'all talk.' In love, things start to make sense to us; we put together the pieces of our love lives and we're able to logically see how everything can and will work out in our favor if we put in the effort.

There's no 'slipping through the cracks' on a day like today when the Sun sextile Moon is in the sky. What this means is that we can work things out with our romantic partners in such a way that we don't accidentally 'forget' to mention this or that.

In other words, we're not just hot air and hope; we fully intend to back up our words with actions and we will be doing just that.

Now, the Sun sextile Moon isn't working for everyone today, though it will never actually do anyone 'wrong' per se what we're looking at specifically is how this force of positivity will affect certain zodiac signs.

You have to want things to work for this transit to do its magic, as the magic here is really about honesty, courage, and a true desire to be and stay with the person we are presently in a relationship with.

Here's how Cancer, Leo, and Pisces become the luckiest in love on September 1, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's a feeling of completion in the air for you, Cancer. You seem to be at the end of a healing cycle and now you're starting to feel very good about who you are and the choices you've recently made.

This kind of confidence coincides very well with today's transit, Sun sextile Moon, as it feels to you as if you've got a booster shot of positive energy to back up whatever plans you have today.

What just so happens to be 'the plan' today, on this first day of September, is the idea of you and your romantic partner sitting down to go over a few loose ends.

You and your person have decided that staying together and working everything out is worth your time and while the Sun sextile Moon is in the sky, you'll note that you and your partner tend to agree on all the 'points' mentioned in today's talks. You will be glad that you were this disciplined and able to stick it out. Good fortune is heading your way.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You know that you can be a little hot-headed at times, and you've come to realize that there's a time and place for such drama and that it no longer belongs in your romantic relationship.

You and your person have suffered the effects of 'too much drama' and now, you are both ready to lay down the comedy-tragedy masks and get to work on the reality of staying together and loving each other 'til the end of time.

This is where Sun sextile Moon works to your advantage specifically; you know what you want out of this, and that is to work. You want to grow old with this person, and you know that you have to work on your own self for them to want this same goal.

If happiness and longevity are the goals, then the two of you need to iron out the topics that are no longer of use to you. Use this transit to work things out today as it is here for you to make sense of your life and your love.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Intellectually, you know that your relationship stands a very good chance of being one of the successful ones, meaning, a love story that lasts the ages. That sounds great in theory, but what about all the bickering you two do? You'll have to rid yourselves of this need to pick each other apart, as it's not what makes the relationship good.

You both know that you've taken the low road way too many times and that it's no longer funny; what was once a standing joke between you has now become obsolete. You are both no longer the children you once were and it's time to grow up.

You've rebelled against this idea for a long time but time and tide have a way with things like this, and during the Sun sextile Moon, it seems the tide has shifted and now you need to keep up. Pisces, follow your bliss; if you love this person and they love you — as they do — then work hard to keep it going as you will.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.