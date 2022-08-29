The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On August 30, 2022

Who's ready to get over their own personal inhibitions today for the sake of bettering their love lives?

We are! In fact, this is a very lucky day in regards to the idea of getting past that which keeps us down.

We have two Saturn transits headlining today, and because Saturn is very representative of both restriction and regulation, it is also placed in such a way that we will benefit from their presence.

Today we will boldly attempt to get over certain aspects about ourselves that have prohibited us from having the best romantic relationships ever.

If we feel that the only thing standing in our way is our own self, then this is the day where we come to realize this but not only that, this is the time when we want to change.

We want to improve for our loved one, and we know it's up to us to make the first move. Today is the day we change for the better because we want to.

What really works in our favor today is Saturn in Aquarius, which puts us in touch with our inhibitions and lets us know exactly what we need to get rid of if we are to be free and uninhibited within the context of romance.

It might mean work, but that's what brings success. So get ready to roll your sleeves up and get down to business, zodiac signs, because we are about to blow our old selves out of the water.

Which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on Tuesday, August 30, 2022?

Find out more if you're a Leo, Virgo or a Libra zodiac sign.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You don't like to have people think that you are ever inhibited by anything, but the truth is, you're just another human being and of course, you have your inhibitions.

While Saturn in Aquarius is in the sky, you may end up 'faking it until you make it', meaning that you'll have an opportunity today to show the one you love that you are unafraid to 'go there' and because you are proud and strong, you will 'go there.'

You don't want them to think that you are afraid to take chances and because you love this person so much, you'll take as many chances as they want you to take.

What will be created today is a safe space for you and your partner to explore new territory in the relationship. With both of you vowing to take care of each other, you needn't fear for results today. It's a day filled with risk and reward. Just. Do. It.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've been wondering whether you'll be able to live up to your partner's expectations, as they seem pretty doable and not too rash, and it seems that you actually want to. The thing with you, Virgo, is that you're not anybody's toy; you don't do things because people want you to, you do them of your own volition.

Still, the person you are with has tempted you to broaden your imagination and you like what they have proposed.

Because you are empowered by the Saturn in Aquarius vibe, you feel like you are ready to shed some skins and become the beautiful butterfly that you know you've hidden inside you.

Today gives you the courage to get over your own inhibitions about your body and your body issues. This is a big step for you, but you feel ready to accept both change and the opportunity to grow in positive ways.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've never really given it much thought when it comes to your personal growth; you've accepted yourself as you are and you can only hope that any partners you acquire during your life will accept the same.

And, generally, they do. However, there's always room for growth and wisdom and change, and your love life hinges on the idea of progress and change.

In other words, the transit of Saturn in Aquarius comes at an opportune moment for you, as you'll be able to free yourself from certain misconceptions that you've had about yourself so that you can try something new.

You didn't realize that you could actually improve on what you already have, and you didn't think your partner would even be into it but they are, Libra. Oh, they are so into it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.