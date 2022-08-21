The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Monday, August 22, 2022

Today brings us fresh ideas and energetic moves, thanks to Moon square Jupiter, a transit known for its progressive inspiration.

In love and romance, this is a big deal for a few zodiac signs. We're not always that attentive to the wants and needs of our partners, and Monday makes it clear to us that we need to play an active role in our own relationships or they become stagnant.

The Moon is square Jupiter on August 22, 2022. The Moon wants to be part of passivity; it causes and creates positive energy, and some of us will readily accept this kind of vibe into our worlds and hearts.

What makes this day lucky is that, for some couples, it's a day where thresholds are crossed and new boundaries are established.

This means that we become closer to the people we are involved with and that our respect for them becomes apparent. In turn, we will notice that they seem to be all the more interested in our reality as well, and they will provide us with whatever we need in order to function and grow as happy people.

So on Monday, we will find out what makes our special person feel comfortable, and if we've been with this person for a long time, what we learn about them today will ensure that we are able to give them what they need for a long time to come.

Jupiter lunations tend to broaden our scope and in love, we are able to see only that which is good and that which works. We are practical during this time, but hopeful. And, we put our money where our mouths are. We come through because we want to.

This Monday, here are the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on August 22, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Recently, you've been wondering whether this whole 'til death do us part' thing is all that it's cracked up to be. Whether you've taken the vows of marriage or you are simply in a long-term relationship with someone you love, Monday, August 22, 2022, will have you feeling very grateful that you've come this far.

You don't know what the future has planned for you, but you do know this: during the Moon square Jupiter, you will want to strengthen your bonds with this person, as you know they feel the same.

You are unafraid to 'go there' when it comes to confrontation and important conversation, and during this transit, you will let your person know exactly what you want and expect from them.

They, in turn, will deliver their list of needs to you, and all will seem doable and in some ways, thrilling. You care most about keeping things alive and fun, and together, you can create this kind of life for yourself. Effort wins all.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

On this, the last day of your reign during the Leo Sun, you'll feel as though it's the right time to begin to cool down. You'd be correct, too, Leo, as this is a beautiful season for you and it also gives you the calm to proceed in a peaceful way, when it comes to your love life.

What makes today lucky for you, in love, is that with Moon square Jupiter on your side, you don't feel the need to make your partner agree, or insist that they do things your way. You finally see the bigger picture and so much of that picture does not include you bossing your partner around.

You've come to understand that the person you love is in serious need of your respect; you can only get away with your leonine attitude for so long before you are resented. Today lets you take that first step; today brings you into a situation where you can humbly show the person you love that you respect and love them as they wish to be loved.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are fortunate in so much as you aren't really the person who ever feels lonely, as you always have yourself to rely upon, and you trust in that. You also have a romantic partner that you've been 'trying out' and that person seems to be proving themselves to you on a daily basis, which makes you very happy.

You don't take things at face value; you need to know someone a long time before you can both trust them and let them into your heart, and during Moon square Jupiter, this person will do something that will touch you to your core, and then the sky opens up to you and all seems possible and positive.

You love the Jupiter vibe as it makes you feel as though you can't go wrong. And today, you might want to step outside that comfort zone of yours and just take a chance with the person whom you've discovered may just be the next love of your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.