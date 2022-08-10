Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 11, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Thursday, August 11, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

You are at this pinnacle point in your life where you finally get to reap the rewards of your hard work. Sit back and enjoy this moment, Aries. You finally made it to where you wished and hoped to be. Now, it's time to create a new beginning from a higher place than ever before.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

There is this soft side that you often hide from the world, but within that special place in your heart is a treasure trove of information meant solely for you. Use this day to connect with the deepest parts of your internal being. You will find out something special that will be a game changer for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

A goal you have set for yourself can seem impossible right now, but that does not mean you ought to stop trying to reach it. Take small steps each and every day toward what you hope to achieve. Let your vision of the future become crystal clear for you. Don't give up. Remain consistent.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have two choices before you, Cancer. One you must choose with your heart, and the other you will be led by your mind. You have to decide which path you want to take and what will make you happy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

People you love do not always know what is best for you. There are times when you have to break a few rules and step away from how things have always been done. When you decide to take the path less traveled anticipate resistance. You may not have any by your side, but that does not mean you are alone. The universe is always there walking beside you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

It's time to think 'big picture,' Virgo. You are a details person, but the day is here asking you to take a step back and review a situation from all angles. When you change perspective, you may see things that you don't ordinarily get to see when up close and personal.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have become slightly complacent and as a result, it's difficult for you to pinpoint exactly where things went wrong. it's time for you to wake up and pay attention to everything that is happening in your life. If you're unhappy, there is a reason why.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You are much stronger than you realize, Scorpio. When push comes to shove, you have the patience to stick through to the end, but you are also able to dig in your heels and do the heavy lifting. Truly, there are few things in life that will get in the way of your success.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

You have learned to trust fate and also to circumvent problems that could derail you from the progress you've made. You may feel tempted to backslide into old patterns of thinking, but you have learned to avoid the slippery slopes that arise when you are tired, angry or lonely.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

It may take you some time to solve a complicated problem, but once you sit down to play around with various soluations a surprising thing happens. You discover through trial and error and find out what works and also what won't work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

Someone is hiding things from you, Aquarius. Deep in your heart, you sense that something is off and out of place.

Trust your instincts and don't let a situation slide just because you dislike confrontation. There are days when it's warranted.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Today, think critically. You may experience a problem in the near future. It can be difficult for you to avoid a crisis, but when you find that you were already prepared for what may happen, you avert trouble easier than ever before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.