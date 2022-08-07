The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Break Up During Venus Opposite Pluto On Monday, August 8, 2022

There's no surprise here when we find out that we're thinking about breaking up with our romantic partner and Venus opposite Pluto happens to be in the sky. Good ol' Venus opposition Pluto; it's like a warning sign for trouble ahead.

Pluto is one powerful influence and when it opposes Venus, the planet of love and beauty, it sort of takes all of our hopes and dreams and dashes them to the ground then walks away. So rude! (Pluto, you truly are the rudest.)

Some couples like to fight; it gives them an incentive to make up again.

This could even become a pattern, but only certain couples can take this sort of on-again-off-again hostility routine.

And then there are others who wish nothing of the sort; those are the couple that will suffer the dark side of Venus's opposition to Pluto on August 8, 2022.

Not everyone finds arguing to be stimulating or even helpful; some find it harmful and tiresome, and during this transit, many of us will simply want to give up the ghost. The main theme here will be one of, 'I can't stand this anymore. This is too much for me.'

This sentiment belongs to the more idealistic of the signs, as they really aren't up for the whole 'break up, make up' thing. Some of us just want it all or nothing at all. And during Venus opposition Pluto on August 8, we will opt for 'nothing at all.'

Here's which three zodiac signs are at high risk for relationship demise this Monday.

And on August 8, 2022, they are the three zodiac signs who want to break up during the Venus opposite Pluto transit.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's only one reason you've stayed in the relationship you're in for as long as you have and that is because this person provides something for you that you could not get on your own. This could be financial, or it may even be the shelter itself; you need them and they need you—less.

You aren't coming up with enough to pull your own weight, and you don't really want to bring this up to your partner as you don't wish for them to acknowledge just how little you are bringing to the table. You are basically being supported by them, and during Venus's opposition to Pluto, you might slip up and let your guilt show.

This could be the nail in the coffin, Gemini, as your partner has definitely noticed how little you give. To beat them to the punch, as you recognize it's coming, you ask to break up with them, even though the consequences will be much worse for you than for them.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's a good reason for you to want to break up with your long-standing mate and that is because you both do not love each other anymore. It happens, and for some reason, it's always a shock to the system, as if we disappoint ourselves so greatly that we can hardly take it.

Yet, we do fall out of love and we can stop loving a person.

During Venus's opposition to Pluto, you'll have the perfect opportunity to make your intentions known, and the sad part is that your partner will agree to it wholeheartedly. Looks like you both were destined to separate. Will it last forever? Who knows, but as it stands right now, you are going to end this relationship with the intention of moving on, without them, for as long as that may be.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've been passive-aggressive in your relationship because you want your partner to be the first one to talk about ending it. You don't want to be the 'bad guy' — you want them to take on that moniker, and they will because this relationship has been going down the tubes for what feels like years now. You've been in a dead relationship for the majority of its lifespan, and both of you know it, yet neither of you has had the nerve to actually end it.

The ending comes during Venus' opposition to Pluto, on August 8, when you both come to realize that there is no need to push it any further.

The life you've built together is a lie, and it's also quite boring.

Neither of you is getting anything out of it; you're both simply waiting around for the other one to do something 'tragic' enough to be considered enough to call it quits. Two passive-aggressive people slip into nothingness together. Be thankful for Venus's opposition to Pluto, as this will be the impetus for change through breaking up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.