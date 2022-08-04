The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Friday, August 5, 2022

Let's get down to business: today is all about work and the aggravation we find in the workplace. It's not going to last, nor will it affect everyone, but for those who will feel the brunt of Moon's opposite Uranus, the pain is real.

Today is when we ask for a raise only to be told it's not possible.

This is also the day we try to do something different, only to discover that nobody cares or is looking. Efforts made on this day during the Moon opposite Uranus are futile, or rather they remain dormant until further notice.

The worst part about today is that we truly believe it will be a good one. We put our best efforts into improving things, and we set aside time to complete tasks that will succeed only if we tend to them.

With all that good effort, one would think that success is inevitable, and it might very well be, just not today. Sorry. The Moon's opposition with Uranus isn't really cut out for success.

Rebellion and breaking the rules? Yes, but not success.

This day is good for thinking things out before acting on them. Today doesn't necessarily have to be a mess; it's about acting on discretion.

Today's success requires us to be able to have patience and to stand back and witness what's going on before plunging into it with our 'brilliant' ideas. It's a 'think before we act' kind of day, and that would be the best advice.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Friday, August 5, 2022, are Virgo, Scorpio and Capricorn.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While you know that you'd probably see better results if you'd just 'wait things out,' you also know that you have zero patience when it comes to waiting and because you want to know something NOW NOW NOW, you will do something today that proves that you are bereft of patience.

This will be noticed and disapproved of, which you could care less about. However, it will affect your status as an employee.

Perhaps you've been waiting for someone to notice you at work; you feel you deserve praise for your great efforts, and you more than likely are worthy of that praise.

What's going to become obvious to you during Moon opposite Uranus is that, while you may be a stellar employee, you're also working for a less-than-stellar company.

This company couldn't care less if you rebel, sit in your seat, scream in place or stay home. You won't be noticed today and won't be praised for your very decent efforts at work.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've learned that in just about all situations, you can handle yourself well, and by 'well' you mean that you're in control and can control others if need be. Today shows you that you have no control over others and don't handle that very well. During the Moon opposite Uranus, you may try to push something a little too far.

Because you are used to getting what you want when you want it, days like today will be especially frustrating to you. Your old tricks aren't working, and you're starting to feel like the universe is conspiring against you.

Of course, that's pure paranoia, as you are part of the universe and certainly not the focal point of its negative attention. Yet, you can't help but think that today was created just for you, so you can feel the pressure of not getting anything you want. Try waiting a day, Scorpio; it'll be OK.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What's going to bother you the most today, Capricorn is that you can't understand why things aren't just falling into place. You certainly do work hard enough to put everything in order, so why are things not coming together as planned on this day?

Well, the Moon opposite Uranus would be your answer there. This transit tests your stamina, as Capricorns worldwide cannot handle its brand of disorderly behavior. If you want to control and order, you'll see what disorder and chaos look like up close today.

No one will pay attention to the rules. If you are one of the people who created those rules, you might as well just stay in bed. All efforts made today are destined to take a back seat to everyone else's need for calamity. Words of wisdom: don't try too hard today. You'll get your chance, but it's best to stand down on this day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.