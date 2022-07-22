We're going to bring out one of the oldest cliches of them all during the Moon in Gemini, and that is, "Curiosity killed the cat." On July 23, 2022, we will be working with a very interesting transit, namely that of the Moon in Gemini.

While this transit can work wonders in terms of how we communicate our great ideas, we may also become somewhat enamored of our own voices; what we love or believe in simply MUST be of interest to others, and if we detect that there are people around us who are NOT buying what we're selling, then we may get mad.

Many of us will feel great enthusiasm during this transit, however, this inspired state of mind might bring out the daredevil in us; we crave adventure and we want our friends to join in on the fun.

During the Moon in Gemini, we aim higher than we can shoot, so to speak.

Today is the kind of day where one false move leads to frustration and sulkiness. We feel as though we're all alone in our joyful enthusiasm, but there's a reason for this: they are not us.

Narcissism rules on this day. That's why we think our ideas are the greatest thing since sliced bread. It's also why we may end up with that feeling of, "I'll show them!" We feel that if we can't get anybody to join in with our grand scheme, then we'll just go ahead and do it on our own.

Unfortunately, the 'grand scheme' really needs people involved to make it fun, and today's not the day where we get the social interaction that we need. Pouty times ahead!

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Saturday, July 23, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's not going to be a rough day in as much as it will be a day filled with unexpected results. You may have set this day aside for something you consider to be special, like an anniversary or 'date night.'

The person you planned on sharing this day with has totally forgotten, and this not only aggravates you, but they also don't seem to have an ounce of contrition in them.

It's as if this day means nothing to them, and you can hardly believe this is happening. The truth is, they are innocent and ignorant, meaning, they really weren't aware that they were obligated to do thing 'thing' with you, and now they have to deal with your disapproval.

You will have a hard time coming down off your cloud of indignation, but things will cool down after they get a chance to explain. It may not be what you want to hear, but they actually didn't do this to hurt you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

During the Moon in Gemini, you'll be feeling very confident and charismatic; you'll want to engage in deep discussions and the sharing of mind-bending ideas. Your passion for profound talk will exceed all else today now if only someone would stick around long enough to make this happen.

That's your frustration today; nobody is around, or at least, not around for the kind of intensity you're bringing.

You may end up feeling a little dejected, and even though it won't be personal (it won't, I promise) it'll feel as though you're all alone in this brilliant think tank that is your mind, today.

At some point, you'll just say, "the heck with this" and you'll go out and do whatever it is you wanted to do, without the companionship you so desperately desired today. It's OK. You'll have a good time on your own; you just need to get past the idea that you planned on doing it all with friends around.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your worst enemy today is your mind, as you have sudden feelings of resentment for someone in your family. You want to let them know immediately how you feel, and yet, you're not sure if that's the right thing. You feel the need to be reckless, and impulsive; you feel

While the Moon is in Gemini, you have a mental itch that needs to be scratched.

Because of this transit, you want to scold this person, tell them how wrong they are for whatever it is that you wish to accuse them of, and yet, what would that do? Would that satisfy you?

What this transit brings out in you is the need to act on impulse and say something really mean, really quickly, so that it can be over with. You want to know that you said what's on your mind, but you don't want to stick around for their rebuttal.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.