The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Thursday July 7, 2022

What's curious about this day is how it affects our love lives. With Moon trine Venus, we will start the day off feeling exceptionally loving; we want to share that love; however, not every person who feels the love has someone to share it with. And therein lies the rub, as they say.

Today is a rough day because many of us wish to be with someone, yet we are not. We may have someone far away on business, or we may not have anyone at all. Still, we want that connection today, and not having it at our immediate command brings about sadness.

What makes this a day filled with tender emotions and melancholy is that we are also working under Moon trine Saturn and Moon square Pluto — two planets known for their upsetting influences.

We may fall into self-pity today and hate ourselves for even daring to be so weak. We might be mad at our own selves, as we usually feel just fine about who we are and do not define ourselves necessarily as people who need to be in romantic situations.

The tendency today to wallow is great, and wallow we will, knowing that this is a temporary state of mind and that it can't possibly last more than the day. But as the adage goes, 'the day is long,' and we will have to get through it, just 'me, myself and I' so to speak.

We must also remember that we are in charge of just how far we let ourselves go down that drainpipe. If anything, know that the reality is this: you are the love of your own life, signs. You are the one who is responsible for the love you feel.

If you're a Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio zodiac sign, then expect July 7, 2022 to be a rough horoscope day for you.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because you are always heavily affected by Venus-related transits, you'll be hit especially hard today by Moon trine Venus, which will stir up your neediness that you may not have been in touch with.

You like to think of yourself as above it all — not in a snobby way, but you feel you've put in enough work on yourself that you don't automatically associate yourself with needy behavior or the feeling of 'lack.'

As a strong person, you move through the world on self-built confidence; you earned your position as 'tough' and intend to maintain that status. Unfortunately, you get hit with the 'sad bug' every now and then, and that's what today brings.

Don't be surprised if you suddenly break out in sobs for no reason whatsoever. You just feel 'under' today. While your health is fine, your mental health requires a day off. Make that day today.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

All seems to be going well in your world, but that doesn't mean you won't come across a hurdle here or there and today brings that hurdle. The thought of someone on your part may enter your mind today; you don't generally dwell on people from the past as you know where that gets you (heartache).

Still, today has you reminiscing down the wrong roads. Those roads lead to pain, and that pain will definitely put a damper on your day.

You recognize that it's completely up to you to change this pattern, and you will, but you will also spend a good portion of the day indulging this pain as if it were an old friend.

Maybe it's good that you do this; maybe you needed one last hurrah before sending that memory down the lane where it came from: the past. It's here now, honor it, and then send it on its way.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What's making you feel down today is your empathy; you are feeling way too much of the world's problems and it's starting to get to you. You need to acknowledge that the events of the world are not you; you are merely witnessing them, and you need not make yourself a player in your own downfall.

Accept that what is happening is not necessarily the end of you and that if you have to pull back, then do so. You are highly sensitive, and that's never been easy for you, Scorpio.

You take too much to heart, implying that you feel responsible; you are not. You are only responsible for keeping yourself alive and in good mental and physical health. Love yourself extra hard on this day, as you'll need it. Don't look to the outside world for comfort; find it within.