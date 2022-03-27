The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 28, 2022

Your daily horoscope for March 28, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Freedom and the desire to break ties from the past are what's in store for us on Monday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and the Moon will be in Aquarius.

When the Moon transits through Aquarius it will move past Saturn, who brings structure and persistence to the day.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Be cautious in the things that you say and do, and around whom.

The Moon is very active today and there are endless opportunities for conflict that can make or break your alliances.

Play it cool and be as flexible as you can. Listen to learn and help others in the best way that you can.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There are times when taking a humble position is superior to letting others know you are in control of your life.

You'll want to present yourself as the gentle lamb of the group and not try to push or present an agenda that is in the best interest of the group.

Today, no matter how helpful you try to be, someone may take it in a way that you did not intend it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Go with the flow, and when it comes to sharing your thoughts and ideas, you'll want to be cautious about how thick you lavish praise or how big you make your promises.

You may not think that your energy is over the top, but to some too much too soon is unwelcome.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Relationships are tough, and when one is starting to become close, that's when the problems begin to manifest strongly.

You may not be fond of conflict, but the more intimate you and your partner are, the greater chance you have at bumping heads today. Try to smooth things out with a lot of grace, patience, and forgiveness.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Make room for a busy day and make room for breaks. You may feel like it's you against the world, and you won't be wrong.

There are lots of challenges to today's energy due to the busy Moon. But, all challenges are here to build your character and to show you how courageous and brave you truly are.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When the day is tough for you and your significant other, it's always nice to end it on a softer note.

Plan something simple for dinner. Schedule a fun night watching television while ordering a meal in. Don't try to pile on too many things to do at the close of the day; instead, kick up your feet and relax.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When a person tries to assert their authority over you, it can be hard a tough pill to swallow. You have two options, Libra.

You can try to talk diplomatically to reach a compromise or assert your boundaries. Either way, finding the best way to balance your relationship so that it brings things back into a healthy interaction is needed.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When people backbite, gossip, and stab you in the back, you don't take it too lightly.

You might think that it's important to take out your revenge by sharing a secret or two that was once confided in you, but is that the person you'd like to be?

You don't need to even up the score, let karma do that for you ... because it will.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

An unexpected bill can be the last thing you'd expect, but this inconvenience is going to be a blessing because now you're car, appliance or home is in better shape than it was before the mishap happens.

It was not something you'd expect to deal with right now, but a happy ending is always a good thing.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Take the time to care for the things that you own that are precious and valuable to you.

Prepare for the future by taking an inventory. Plan to get quotes on the value of items you own in the future. If it makes sense, insure them and keep things safe.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Clear part of the day to work on things that you need to complete for yourself.

Starting today, a snowball effect can take place so get a headstart on your activities and to avoid falling behind, stay on top of your goals by being proactive.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

When the past seems to be an obstacle to the future, learn from the situation and see what lesson the universe is trying to teach you.

Begin each moment by giving thanks for the chance to revisit a moment where you were not who you wanted to be, and anticipate a future where you are becoming more than you ever dreamed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

