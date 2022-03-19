3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On March 20, 2022

Right here on the very cusp of Aries, we will be feeling the effects of this monumentally strong sign of the Zodiac as it makes its entrance into our lives.

At present, The Aries Sun is in a Vernal Equinox, which makes for a hell of an entrance, but then again, Aries never does anything without a fanfare involved.

What may make this day a little rougher around the edges is that we also have our Moon in Scorpio, square Pluto, which sounds like all kinds of trouble being brewed.

That's a lot of strong, aggressive energy coming our way, and we may either be on the receiving end of something hostile — or, we ourselves may be the aggressive force behind something to come.

With these transits in place, what we can expect for today are sudden flares of temper and a few jobs at the ego. Our patience will definitely be put to the test, and for some of us, we may even end up doing something irrevocable and destructive.

What's best is to witness as much as we possibly can today, without actually participating. It is in our participation that we stand to get ourselves in trouble. That's not to say we must drop off the planet, but on this day, March 20, it's best to pick one's battles.

The 3 zodiac signs who have a rough horoscope on Sunday, March 20, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You'll be sensing a general feeling of anticipation and dread on this day. You are always very 'at home' during Pisces season.

You like the calm that comes with it, and now that Aries is knocking on everyone's door, you're starting to feel the oncoming of aggravated energy, and it disturbs you.

You're also subject to feeling down because of Moon in Scorpio, which would, on any other day, inspire creativity in you...but not today.

Today will be spent on edge, waiting for the shoe to drop. There's something going on in your life that either needs clarity shed upon it, or it needs to be resolved once and for all, and it will be on this day where you spend most of your time waiting for news as to which way it's all going to go.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today is the day where you will sense a tremor in the Force, Luke. In all seriousness, though, you will. You won't be able to help but feel like there's something you don't know, yet need to know if you're to move on.

So, something is stopping your progress today, and it comes down to a bit of information that's being withheld from you.

This could be work-related. It might also have to do with gossip and false claims.

There are people who are not on your side — they aren't your 'enemies' per se, but they are in direct competition with you, and they wouldn't mind seeing you squirm, and squirm you will do as someone in the position of power will decide what's going to happen with your life today.

It's unnerving and you will find it hard to believe. Somehow, you let others control you, and now you are about to pay the price.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Well, it was a nice Pisces season, and now it's time to play with the majors, meaning Aries is coming to town and will drop its death metal album tomorrow, the 21st. What you can expect for this last day of your season is a little confusion and a lot of anger. Something happened to you, and it didn't go down as expected.

You ended up losing something you really wanted, and it's made you feel foolish.

You have been questioning yourself as to why you let this go, how were you so unaware to have missed such a brilliant opportunity? And yet, that chance is now gone and made official on this day.

So, today is the day where Pisces eats crow. Nothing bad is going to happen, however, you will not like the result of missing the opportunity and you'll feel the worst about it today. And with the Moon in Scorpio, you'll probably take it to heart and it will be emotional.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.