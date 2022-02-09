Today, February 10, 2022, will bring a few challenges, but these are the kinds of challenges that can bring us incredible rewards if we're up to the task.

We are working with Moon trine Saturn on this day, and this transit has a direct hand in our ability to organize and deliberate.

That means, if we are able to do something correctly, something that needs corrective action, then we might skate through the day with a promise of greatness in the future.

However, this is not easy to do, and a few of the zodiac signs may not come out of this day with great rewards and opportunities.

So, we are looking at how we get through things like ... paperwork, bills, technical issues. We are looking at keeping our cool under duress or paying the price for our nervousness.

Certain zodiac signs will crumble beneath the pressure of this day. What's good to keep in mind is that nothing is personal here.

This is a professional-financial-career-oriented kind of day that will not reflect on our love lives.

3 zodiac signs who will have a rough day on February 10, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today's main lesson is about pride at the workplace and how it could get you in heaps of trouble if you don't watch your mouth. You are feeling the pressure of having to work, and it's ramping up your energy and making you feel like you have to work even harder just to make a dime.

You are driving yourself crazy, and most of your efforts are not required in order to do a good job or be respected for what you do.

You are just so nervous about making money that you are teetering on having a nervous breakdown over it. Moon trine Saturn makes you feel like you're stuck and cannot escape this hamster wheel. All you feel is pressure, today. No pleasure, all pressure.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What's really going to bug you today is how much effort you put into things you couldn't care less about like your present job. Yet, to make the dirty dollar, you put yourself on the line.

Health be damned, you'll get the job done no matter what. And all because you feel like you can't leave.

You have become a slave to the almighty dollar as is everybody else and you're starting to resent the work you do for this company that doesn't really value you at all.

This isn't where you wanted to be in your life, and it really feels depressing now. Moon trine Saturn makes you feel like you're strapped in. All you want on this day is to escape.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you will suffer from today is great resentment; you feel like you are being taken advantage of, but not only that you don't see a way out of your rough situation.

Somehow, you created a fate for yourself where you are obligated to see this thing through, and with Moon trine Saturn as your main influence today, the only thing you'll get out of the deal is aggravation and the promise of more frustration.

Your work life has spilled over into your home life and there's nothing you can do about it. Today brings the feeling of being consumed by responsibilities, all of which you desire to run away from.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.