Your daily horoscope for February 3, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

Mercury retrograde is officially over today (yay) and Venus Retrograde ended in January, so life will start moving forward much more quickly. The confusion, technology issues and delays will come to an end and you will see your goals and dreams start to come to fruition.

Daily horoscope for Thursday, February 3, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Things start to get better at the job, Aries. Your career and social status start to turn around for the better as we see the end of Mercury Retrograde.

Problems you've been having a work may start to improve, slowly, but surely.

Why not set a new goal for yourself, Aries, and begin to chart where you are now and the progress you make each week toward your goal.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Clarity returns, Taurus. Mercury retrograde ends and your sector of higher learning and beliefs is heightened.

It's normal to question things in your life, especially when you feel that your faith has been challenged.

Now is a wonderful time to restart a spiritual practice or to give yourself time to pray, meditate and set the day right while inviting your higher power to join you in your daily journey.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You find what you've been looking for, Gemini. There's a new energy to your sector of shared resources.

This is a great time to apply for loans or to begin looking for grants and things that your work, yourself or someone you are able to help can become eligible for. You won't know what's out there until you look.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are able to get a straight answer, Cancer. Mercury retrograde ending today changes your commitments for the better.

What may have felt iffy in a relationship can start to show signs of promise and hope.

You may find it a lot easier to connect with a potential partner or date on an app where the communication was challenging. Perhaps you will meet in real life this weekend.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Finally, things start to fall into place, Leo. Your daily duties start to recieve more focus and you are more productive than you have been in quite awhile.

It's good to give your to-do list and your weekly agenda a polish as you start to reset your goals for the week.

Be sure to write things down so to avoid being forgetful and missing something that is super important to you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The time for fun is here, Virgo. Your creativity is heightened. This is a great time to think about a fresh color to your home, inside or out.

Maybe you're ready to throw away old bedding, rugs and give an entire room a fresh look to bring new energy into your living spaces.

Changing your environment and improving your space will bring added clarity and happiness to all aspects of your life and today is the day to get started on this project.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's time to put things in order, Libra. All matters related to your home and the family start to improve. Even though the new year and holidays have passed there are still some loose ends that you have to tend to.

Use this time to start bringing back more order into your home life. Organize items you use every day; perhaps it's a good time to make putting things into some sort of usable system is practical for the upcoming weekend.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

An important message or contract may come through, Scorpio. Mercury retrograde is officially over, bringing improvements to your communication.

Errors in contracts, paperwork, and things that you needed to submit over the last few weeks may return to you for a revision. Take time to review things carefully, and if you need an extra set of eyes to read what you're ready to sign, don't talk yourself out of it.

Say what you mean to the people in your life that you've been waiting to have that "talk" with, and be confident that you will be heard and understood. You've got this.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The bills get paid, Sagittarius. Money issues you've been having throughout Mercury Retrograde start to improve, and this is a time when income starts to come in.

Any payments due to you may surprisingly come through, even if you thought they never would. Have fun but also spend wisely.

Financial insecurity is over for you and it's only up from here.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You learn something new, Capricorn. Mercury retrograde ends bringing new energy to your sector of identity and personal development.

It's a great time to take an online study course or to sign up for a class that you need for work. Fitting things that involve learning into your schedule will begin to become much easier for you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You learn who someone really is, Aquarius. Mercury retrograde ending will bring to light your hidden enemies.

Something you hear can be revealing and you may finally know if you have a person in your life you can trust or who will stab you in the back (now and later).

This may seem hurtful, but it's for the best. Unearthing those friends who are out to get you (and getting rid of them) will help move you on the right path and bring those people you can trust to the forefront.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You discover what matters most in life, Pisces. Your friendships start to flourish starting today and you finally feel like you have that group of people supporting you that you have been missing so much.

This is a wonderful time to celebrate and make plans with people you love being around. Make time for your best friends and also to meet new people.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

