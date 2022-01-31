Don't be surprised if you find yourself changing your mind frequently during Moon in Aquarius, which starts on February 1, 2022.

The nature of this transit is all about change and impulsive reaction. The Moon in Aquarius appeals to the rebel in all of us and makes us feel that if we so choose it, then it must be the right way for us.

And so it goes in love, during the Moon in Aquarius. Anyone with any kind of experience in this world knows that we can be as fickle as love is, itself.

We've seen love go from wonders and bliss to disinterest and alienation. Love comes with no guarantee, and our human hearts feel this instinctively. It might also be why we cling to it so hard, at times.

If you are one of the signs of the Zodiac mentioned here today, then you may find yourself doing an about-face when it comes to your own love life. The choice is, after all, your own. What will you do?

3 Zodiac Signs Who Change Their Mind About Love During The Moon In Aquarius Starting February 1, 2022:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Did someone say, "changing your mind?" Well, nobody fluctuates back and forth like you, Gemini, and in your mind, you do this for a good reason: you want the truth, and you want the clarity and peace of mind that comes with knowing the truth.

In this case, the topic is love and what becomes questionable to you is whether or not you're actually 'into' this person that you seem to be involved with.

You feel like you're being hustled into loving them, that you haven't had the time to think things through just yet.

With Moon in Aquarius, you'll be claiming rights to change your mind. It's all going way too fast and in the direction, you are not sure of. So, as it goes, you will back off and let this thing progress at a slower rate.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've always felt like an outsider; you think differently, you act differently, and you've taken the flack for being different. But do you care? No, and you never have. This is why when the Moon in Aquarius influences you, you go where your heart tells you to go, and in this case, love. You change your mind about everything.

Sure, you may have signed on for it all, but you readily admit to yourself that commitment means very little to you if you're not happy with it. And 'happy' is not what you feel with the person you are with right now. It may not be easy to deliver the blow, but you'll do it efficiently over the next few days.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

After a session spent in deep thought and contemplation, you will decide that, with the help of Moon in Aquarius, you are in a relationship that isn't working for you.

You've probably overstayed your welcome and in truth, you're just not into it anymore. You wonder why everything has to be so permanent, can't anyone just 'date' anymore without it having to be part of some lifelong search for a partner?

You don't want to be this person's partner, no matter how much they adore you. And so, you will change the status of this relationship by placing them firmly in the friend zone.

Because the Moon in Aquarius lets you be yourself, you feel gratitude for this transit's influence.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.