Your daily horoscope for January 23, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

Daily horoscope for January 23, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in your solar house of friends. Do you have things you need to figure out but don't know where to start?

You might have a person in your sphere of influence who can give you advice or input.

Consider asking for advice or to see who might be able to provide you with a referral to someone who does.

You could also post a question on sites where you have a list of friends that can comment or weigh in like LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury retrograde in your solar house of career and social status, and this combination of communication and ego bring an opportunity for you to reflect on how you deliver your message to others.

Do you ever miss out on hearing feedback from peers when you are trying to get your point across? Slow down, Taurus, and pay closer attention to social cues including body language.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury rx, your solar house of higher learning and education, and this is a season of life to review your truth and deep feelings about faith and what you do to connect with your higher power.

When was the last time you meditated, Gemini, or spent time in prayer or nature? If it's been a while, try to weave a spiritual practice into your daily life starting today.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in your sector of shared resources, secrets, and inheritance matters. Cancer, are you ready for the unexpected?

Make the most of retrograde and prepare in advance for the upcoming tax season. Review important documents related to wills, accounting, tax paperwork, and if necessary property matters such as a home or repairs.

Remember that while we are in the midst of retrograde season, it's important to take care of yourself in the same way that you are inclined to care for others.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in your sector of commitments and partnerships. Typically during retrograde season people from the past start to return back into our lives.

For you, Leo, a person you'd like to reconnect with may become receptive and open to do so. Old photos can be a great ice breaker and an easy, non-intrusive way to say you're thinking of someone.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

A to-do list is great for keeping your schedule on-point, and if you have certain things that are timely add them to the top of your list.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury retrograde in your solar house of daily duties and routines, but Virgo, it's also good to ask yourself if there are particular projects you don't need to do and can delegate.

Maybe it would be better to barter and trade with a friend or ask a teenager in your family to assume that responsibility so you can dedicate your attention elsewhere.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Keeping your hands busy and your mind occupied is helpful when you want to think and contemplate life.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury retrograde in your solar house of creativity and pleasure. What do you enjoy doing?

An abandoned project or hobby can help you to take your mind off the world's problems and mentally escape for an afternoon. It would be so refreshing for you Libra to let the cares of the day pass by while you play and have fun.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Every family has its set of problems, and while the Sun conjuncts Mercury retrograde in your solar house of home, you may find it easier to address the complexities of the situation in your own. Ask questions, Scorpio.

Get curious about why someone may feel or act a certain way without trying to take it personally. Learn to listen with your eyes as well as your ears to discern any external influences that can be eliminated or worked on as a team.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury retrograde in your solar house of communication, and even though you're inclined to tell people what you think and not hold back, you might be less open and transparent with your thoughts and ideas out of caution.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

You might even find it easier to work out your thoughts with someone you can trust in confidence such as a therapist, counselor, or life coach. If that's not possible, write, journal or vent to a friend.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury, your sector of money and personal property. Do you have something that belongs to someone else?

Or does someone still have a book you lent them and you want it returned? It's hard to return or to ask for things back but today set your ego aside and approach the topic.

If you secretly hoped that the other person would forget so you could keep it (be honest!), do the right thing and return it and purchase one for yourself.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Plan for success, Aquarius by putting an action plan in place.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury, your solar house of personal development and self-identity.

The Sun represents the ego and your work, and Mercury is about communication.

The energy is perfect for writing, reflecting, crafting a resolution list in preparation for the astrological new year, and working on a reading list for the remainder of 2022.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Not every person you meet has good intentions toward you, even if they appear to be sincere at first.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury, your solar house of hidden enemies, and it's good to exercise caution, especially when meeting new people.

As easy as it can be to let your guards down with strangers, it's unwise. Let people earn your trust instead of giving it away because you want to give others the benefit of the doubt.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.