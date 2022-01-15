Kicking it off with a Full Moon in Cancer, Moon opposite Pluto and Moon trine Neptune, this week will start off with a bang and slowly progress into a roiling, boiling, turmoil-ing series of events that will eventually smooth out as the week comes to an end.

We've got a lot going on this week, astrologically, and each of the zodiac signs will experience the wave of weirdness that's coming.

We've got our Sun moving out of Capricorn and into Aquarius, and while that might make our loads somewhat lighter, we will have to deal with the restrictive energy that comes with Moon opposite Saturn — a true bummer of transit if ever there were one.

Because we are now working with Uranus direct, we can expect arguments, dissension, and chaotic behavior, and thankfully by the time the week is over, we should be basking in some of Moon trine Venus' graceful forgiveness. In other words, this week is going to be hell, but it will end up filled with love, beauty, and hope. Wow, transits. You are wild and crazy things, aren't you?!

Horoscope For The Week Of January 17 - 23, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are looking at difficulties this week in terms of friendships. You want your friends, but you also don't want them mouthing off, and even though in their minds they're just 'talking like a friend' you are truly opposed to everything they have to say.

It's like you prefer to live in a bubble; you want the praise and the fun, but you don't want the opinions or the sharing. This week is filled with unsolicited advice coming your way, the very thing you can't stand.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's all about personal space for you this week, Taurus, as you are starting to feel impeded.

Whether it's your romantic partner getting all up in your grill, or it's your family telling you what to do (as if you're just a small imbecilic child), you feel like you need everyone to just back off and let you be. If push comes to shove, you'll make your boundaries very clear. They'll get the point but it won't sound too nice.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This is it: decision time. It's now or never. You've been convincing yourself that you are right, that's it's time to 'do the major thing that you've wanted to do' and that it's go-time. This one's on you, Gemini. Is it GO time, or is it NO time?

Because this sitting on the fence thing is only wasting your precious time. Make the move, Gemini. How long are you going to give yourself in order to act? Do you think you have forever? It's time to make the move.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What you crave most this week is the love and respect of your partner or your friends. You need this, and you sort of hate yourself for being so needy, which doesn't work in your favor. Start to build up your self-esteem by knowing that all is well, exactly as it presently is, and that nobody is against you.

You have the love and support of those you care about. All the rest is a silly game you are playing in your head. Don't fall prey to paranoid thinking.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Take care of yourself this week, Leo, and if that means calling in sick so that you can take a Mental Health Day Off, then do so with confidence. It's time to take control of your life and your destiny, and you cannot do this if you are not in good health.

You've been burning the mental candle at both ends, and it's starting to tear you down. If you hit bottom know that the only place to go from there is up.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You love the attention you get from your friends, and this week is going to put you in the direct spotlight.

Anticipate tons of love and admiration coming your way, with little confusion to muss it all up. While this week isn't going to be a walk in the park, you're going to get to redeem yourself by the weekend. Expect a fantastic time, where you will once again be the center of attention.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This is the week where you need to pay close attention to matters of finance. You are on the precipice of something great this could be an investment paying off or simply a right decision that was made in the past that now presents itself as a positive opportunity.

Do not rush into anything; examine all options, and know that the universe backs up your every move.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week will have you traveling or making travel plans. You are concerned about things like covid restrictions and travel; you are worried that you're going to lose your opportunity or worse the money you've already put down.

This is overthinking, but it's not true, you will be able to go through with your plans, but your mind will insist on getting in the way during the week.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Finally, you can see a way out of your financial woes, and it's very real. Yes, life is painful and you have endured as much as you possibly can, but there's more to come and you have to bite the bullet if you're going to see yourself through to the end you have in mind.

What's it going to take for you to make your dreams come true? Work, work, and more work. Get on it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As your zodiac sign moves into Aquarius, it actually comes as quite a relief for you. You won't be feeling as pressured as you were during Capricorn Sun, and that makes you a more genial person to be around.

In a way, this is exactly what you needed in order for you to feel more at ease in your own skin. You needed less pressure and more room for imagination and creativity. You'll have this during the week.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'd be doing yourself a great favor by relaxing as much as you can this week, Aquarius.

There's plenty of productivity coming up, but you can afford to kick back for at least a few days, during this week, you need it. Your brain has been overworked and you're starting to become confused and agitated; you need a mental rest. Take one. It's necessary.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Unlike most of the zodiac signs here, this week is going to be nearly rapturous for you, in terms of love and romance.

This is the week where Pisces people fall in love or renew their vows. There are several occurrences that will happen this week that will bring you and a loved one together.

Nostalgia and fond memories will be all around you, and these things will work to bring you and your partner. or friend together, in happiness.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.