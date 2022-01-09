3 Zodiac Signs Who Prefer To Be Single During Saturn Square Uranus Starting January 10 - 12, 2022

Saturn square Uranus, starting on January 10 - 12, 2022 is the kind of transit that will assist us in making the hard decisions, and one of those decisions will be whether or not we can handle being single.

Being single has always been frowned upon, and yet, look at the history of relationships; most marriages end in divorce.

Some folks run into the arms of others and immediately couple up as soon as they break up, but for many, many others, the idea of partnering up again is just not the preference. During Saturn square Uranus, this feeling of independence is supported and promoted.

Being single is fantastic, and it's only really known just how amazing it is when one decides it's what they want.

This choice doesn't always come easy, as we tend to listen to the naysayers and those who think their lifestyle is the one of preference. But for those who dare to own their independence and peace of mind, more power to them. Saturn square Uranus fist bumps you.

Zodiac Signs Who Prefer To Be Single During Saturn Square Uranus Starting January 10 - 12, 2022:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've never once had a problem being single, and even though you've gone from relationship to relationship, you feel that you're old enough now to know what is best for you, and being single is very much what's best for you at this particular juncture in your life.

Your lifestyle choice didn't develop overnight, though it is made known to others during Saturn square Uranus. You are now the proud owner of your own self — no compromise needed. Let the world look at you at sneer; let them think what they want of your relationship status.

The truth is that they're probably jealous that you got away with it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've been in relationships and you've lost in love. You have started to wonder if this is all worth it, all the emotional turmoil and whatnot. How many times must you fail, or rather, live to watch yet another relationship bite the dust? It's starting to feel like you're living out a script, where you abide by rules that are alien to you.

What's expected of you hasn't worked, and with Saturn square Uranus in the sky right now, you have come to the conclusion that it's never going to work. Maybe another day, but for now, the single life is what gives you peace. You can rely upon your own self without having to give up your entire soul. You feel drained by romance, and you'd simply rather be single than play this endless game of chance.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Being single is your joy, Sagittarius, and this is yet another of those things that separate you from the rest of the human race; nobody gets you. They want you to act the role of the typical person who mates for life and does the romantic thing.

Sure, you'll do it, and you'll have the family and the kids and whole shebang...but preference? Ha! Your preference will always be the lonesome life of a Sagittarius. Saturn square Uranus reminds you of who you are, and how independent you are naturally.

You've never needed another person to complete you, and you've always thought that kind of thinking puts way too much pressure on a person. If there is an option, and there's always an option when you're a Sagittarius, then you will choose to be single, hands down.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda