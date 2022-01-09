3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 10, 2022

As the Sun rises today in Cappy, we are reminded that we get to choose what we participate within and ultimately that we get to choose joy.

Within the current astrological season, it seems that we are riding a wave of both high moments and those that are very low.

All of this is part of the current season of reflection that we’re being asked to go through in order to recalibrate our lives for the year ahead.

With Venus still Rx and Mercury set to join her in a few days very little is moving ahead at full speed right now, yet all of that is also part of the divine plan.

We have two transits that we’re under today which brings some contradicting energy at first glance.

The first is Sun in Cap sextile Neptune in Pisces which is all about making our dreams a reality. It’s a very positive transit that has us believing in the best parts of ourselves and life knowing that we can and deserve to have more of that good energy that makes up living a life filled with joy.

But then we also have Mars in Sag square Neptune in Pisces, making it hard to do the right thing. We’re more apt to be deceptive around this time or shifty in our conversations and interactions with others.

Yet there is a lesson here-and a benefit to this dueling energy.

In order to make our wildest dreams a reality we have to choose and stick to the path of truth.

There will always be opportunities for us to take the darker path, to do things that maybe feel good but ultimately aren’t good for us. And unfortunately, that’s true for those that are in our lives as well.

But darkness has a way of always catching up with us and doesn’t stay hidden forever.

So, today’s energy asks us to leave behind what isn’t working both within ourselves and in the situations and relationships around us because that is the only way that we’re going to be able to live the life we truly dream of.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 10, 2022

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today offers you the chance to return to the light. Although we always look forward to our solar return that marks our personal zodiac season, it can be a time of great transition and testing.

We often are faced with whether we’ve veered off the path of our soul and the truth about our actions. This can often result in a zodiac season hangover in the following weeks, but today offers a moment of brightness that is one that can last permanently.

You are being given the gift of truly seeing things as they are in terms of you and your life and making the choice to move ahead on a different path.

While you can rationalize and philosophize anything in order to provide justification to yourself, there’s also the moment that you realize exactly what it is you’re doing. Today’s aspect with Neptune lets you leave behind the darker parts of yourself and choose to focus on the light.

Only in doing so will you be able to actually create the life that you dream of, but you have to be ready to leave behind the coping mechanisms of survival. But you won’t need them in this next chapter because it’s all about thriving.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

With Jupiter in your sign and now both transits today hitting you hard there is a lot of planetary action involving your sign. This, of course, is because thanks to Jupiter this will be an incredible year and we can’t have amazing things in our life without taking action to create them.

Today’s energy reminds you of how far you’ve come and that you’re no longer the person that was satisfied with being kept in the dark. Sometimes as a Pisces ignorance can feel a lot like bliss but as you gain the courage to face your own darkness you end up seeing the value in truth, no matter what the situation is.

This marks the end of living in disillusionment or fantasy. Not that you won’t have your daydreams, as those are as much a part of you as breathing, but you will leave behind that mindset which keeps you in places that only steal your light.

Today will bring some clarity involving some life decisions or relationships that are actually not a part of your future as they may carry lies or deceit within them. As much as it can bring pain to see the truth, it also always sets you free.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today brings you one step closer to believing in the dreams that you have for your future. With the Sun in your sign sextile Neptune, you are being given an incredible gift. Your intuition should be heightened today as would any drive you have towards pursuing what is calling you the most.

You’ve done a lot of work recently in letting go of the old storylines that have kept you in place or created that feeling that you don’t deserve to be happy. By letting go of these old voices you’ve created space to start to listen to your soul.

Everyone deserves a fresh start, and everyone deserves a new beginning, no matter what we’ve gone through in our life. Today’s energy brings a renewal of hope and the logical foundation to make anything happen.

You should expect to see opportunities arise in both your career and in your personal life, though with Neptune ruling unconditional love and Venus currently Rx in your zodiac sign there could be some big relationship developments today too. Just remember that by knowing you deserve nothing but the best, then that is what you will receive.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.