3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 9, 2022

Three zodiac signs who will have a great day on January 9, 2022, and that's because the energy has certainly shifted today even with Venus still retrograde allowing us to feel renewed and hopefully in ways we haven’t for some time.

Today is one to take full advantage of.

With Venus now reborn as a morning star and her journey in the underworld complete it is time to step from the shadows of your own life and realize that you have the capability to build anything you dream of.

2022 is a 6 year in numerology (2+0+2+2=6), this number is connected heavily to love, soulmates, and relationships making this the year to no longer sit on the sidelines of your own life.

But it’s more than just relationships, this is about making your wildest dreams for your life come true.

As Venus has been rebirthed, we have been encouraged to let go of the parts of our lives that are no longer working or resonating with our highest self.

This likely has brought some hard moments, especially over the last two weeks, as we have been forced to face these things.

We can’t make our dreams a reality though if we’re still holding onto those aspects of our lives that we hope will come to fruition yet never do.

In life, things do work out as they’re meant to.

The universe always sends us a yes or no when it comes to what path we choose and what we are called to create.

While there are always certain tests that exist, encouraging us to go deeper into our growth or see if we’re ready for that next level of our life, there’s also that truth that nothing that is meant for us will have to be forced.

Today is part of the process of releasing that hold on to anything that we’ve been trying to make happen so that we can make space for what is meant to be.

Anything is possible now.

The hardworking Cappy Sun and ambitious Aries Moon remind us that happiness is never easy to achieve, but that it is always worth it.

Especially once we release what was only taking up space.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 9, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You should feel re-energized today as the Moon reaches her first quarter mark in your zodiac sign. This should allow you to rededicate yourself to your New Moon intention and to check in on what you may need to change or alter so that you can better manifest these wishes.

The Moon also gives you the strength to face emotions that you likely have tried to put off or avoid. This is the emotional courage to deal with what may be intimidating or scary because it’s always these feelings that ultimately matter most.

As you move through 2022 it’s a year of bringing the subconscious to life which means while changes are ahead, it’s more about allowing the space to be filled consciously for you rather than pushing ahead in any way.

Your tenth and twelfth house is still being hit today with the energy of Cap and Pisces which means that in conjunction with the rebirth of Venus, you have the possibility of new beginnings in these areas of your life.

Before you go and tell yourself what is possible, look at what it is you truly want and desire from life because you are only limited by the story you tell yourself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It’s a brand-new day for you Cappy and it’s up to you to make the most of it. You are being drawn to reflect on what is of true value to you and how you show your reciprocal value to those things or people that are part of that. This is part of a bigger shift in your awareness of yourself and what you choose to believe is true or not.

As a Cappy, it can be extremely difficult to discern when something is meant to be worked at versus knowing no amount of work is going to improve it. Today’s energy will allow you to disconnect from any emotional or even identity ties that you have, allowing you to see the truth about the different areas of your life.

It might mean you’re able to see that your career or job is something that doesn’t improve no matter what you seem to do, or that you keep going around in circles with your relationship regardless of how many times you have conversations.

Whatever truth you see today, take it as a gift from the universe redirecting your path.

Today’s energy is one that you should feel inspired and confident in seeing what is rather than what you wish was there. This means that now you can change course or start making plans without the burden of overthinking or self-doubt. It truly is a new beginning and one that you’ve been working towards for some time.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are having an interesting start to the year with Venus in Cappy hitting up your seventh house of relationships but also now working towards the Full Moon in your sign on the 17th.

This month has and will be one of great reflections for you and as much as you usually let your emotions get the best of you, the balance of the earthiness of Cap lets you see things a bit more logically too. As Venus has been rebirthed though, so have you.

It may not feel like it quite yet as we still have a few more weeks of her retrograde to go, but during this time you should feel more grounded, more in control of what you say and do, and also the direction that you need to head into.

There is no more just hiding out and hoping for the best. Even if you are quiet about it right now, you can still feel the truth pulsing within you. This will allow you to move with greater confidence and determination, something that may have been lacking recently, especially in those areas of your life where you may not feel valued.

To feel valued by whatever relationship, job or even life situation we’re in is the glue that holds us together when things get challenging. If there’s no glue, then things are bound to fall apart.

The only difference is now you feel empowered to let them. Remember that as you go through this energy boost that you truly are capable of actually having your needs met, and don’t let anyone tell you differently.

