On January 6, 2022, three zodiac signs whose fling comes to an end during Saturn square Uranus realize that good things do not always last.

Saturn square Uranus is all about tension, inner struggle, guilt, dread, and controversy. These two planets always tend to come with some sort of inner strife or trouble, and when square together, they can act as an agent of change for the person who is going through any kind of inner turmoil.

This is the time where people who are either having extra-marital affairs become consumed with guilt, or for folks who are in the middle of what they now consider to be 'meaningless flings' make the decision to end their business here.

Casual sex, 'friends with benefits' — these are the kind of relations that, because of Saturn square Uranus, start to mean very little, and are thus easy to walk away from.

It's not just flings and casual non-committal affairs that stand to end, however, this is break-up season. So either hold tight to your person now or consider that this may be the time where things meet their final ending.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Comes To An End During Saturn Square Uranus Starting January 6, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're quite conscious of the fact that this fling that you're in is coming to an end. While you don't want to make more of it than it is, you do feel that there really is nothing for you here any longer and that to keep it going would only result in boredom.

Saturn square Uranus awakens in you a very selfish side, but since when has being selfish NOT worked for you?

You believe that you're the only one who rules your own life, and if you perceive that a relationship you're in seems to be faltering, you don't want to stick around for the fallout. You see the truth ahead, and you want to jump the gun, meaning that you're out before you even arrive. This fling is officially over.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As strong and as loving as you are and can be Leo, you are equally as wracked with guilt and conscience; you don't want to hurt anyone, even though you're about to. You are probably involved with someone, and you somehow let yourself get distracted by another, whom you've decided to get into a fling with.

Now, that fling is starting to look like a threat to your original partnership, and while you know it's on you and that you are the guilty party. Saturn square Uranus boosts your decision to finally get out of this thing.

The last thing you want in this life is more tension at home, and you know that you're the only one who can make it stop. Do yourself this favor and listen to your heart; it wants you to end the fling. Today.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

You are no stranger to guilt and self-consciousness, Capricorn. Sometimes you even wonder if you like feeling guilty as if feeling bad is some kind of, dare I say, guilty pleasure?

Perhaps this is why you got yourself into a fling with someone who is not the person you want to grow old with.

You really took a chance there, and with Saturn square Uranus, you're starting to feel just how intensely you've put yourself into jeopardy. Nothing here is right; what on earth have you put on the auction block?

Your family life, your long-term partnership? You don't want to lose these things. All you wanted was a little attention on the side, and now you're feeling out of control and silly for being such a cad. It's time to end this fling. You know it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda