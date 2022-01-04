Your daily horoscope for January 5, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, which is a spiritual energy that brings with it illusions, deception, and a bit of confusion, too.

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

Daily horoscope for January 5, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Some friendships are tried and true, but not everyone will withstand the test of time. For you, Aries, watch your back the next few days and be extra careful with situations that seem to compromise your sense of trust.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of hidden enemies. This means that what isn't meant for you may manifest now to give you some insight into who and what you need to leave behind, early in 2022.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Some people come into your life for a season, and their purpose is more spiritual than anything else.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of friendships, and during this transit, you could make a connection with a soulmate that's more platonic than romantic.

Meeting someone suddenly and things seem to fall into place to help you both get through a tough time is a solid reminder that the universe is always helping you when you need it the most.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Remain humble, Gemini. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of career and social status, and you could give off an illusion of being more than you are at this time.

Some people may find your charm and personality traits alluring, but this can later be accused of deception. Try to remain as authentic as you can, even if you enjoy being put on a pedestal for the moment.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Have you created your 2022 reading list?

Even if you aren't someone who has time to dive into a book just yet, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of higher learning, and it's inviting you to study things that are spiritual, deeply philosophical, and maybe even slightly beyond your comfort zone.

This s a wonderful time to create podcast lists or to check out TedTalks that are on topics that capture your interest.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Be cautious with your dependencies today as objects you may need could become scarce and harder to find.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of shared resources. The sign of Pisces is notoriously associated with illusions and deception.

So, for today, don't take risks or the mindset of entitlement. If you see something is available, grab it while you can, as it could be unavailable later.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes people promise things, and they mean well, but when it comes to following through, their intentions fall short.

With the Moon entering your commitment sector, you can become keenly aware of the fickle nature individuals possess and what it is that makes others unreliable.

This is not a time to put all your eggs in one basket, and to be ready to pick up the ball should someone else drop it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

A daily practice, something that helps you to commit your time to a higher power is always a smart thing to do, even if a part of you tends to be cynical about god or the spiritual realm.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of daily duties, and if you're ready to start releasing things that you cannot control, now is a great time to do so.

Give yourself some type of focal point in the day, too, such as a spiritual quote or a single word that helps you to remain centered.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Release any rules or inhibitions to your imagination as the next few days are perfect for making something new.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of creativity, and this is a lovely energy to tap into for painting a room, creating a home decor idea or for planning a date night with the upcoming Valentine's Day in mind.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Just because someone is part of your family, that does not always mean that they are a person you can trust.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of home, and someone can reveal they aren't a person whom you can put your faith in right now. Things could change, but when you see a red flag or your instincts tell you to exercise caution, listen.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Shocking as it may seem, a relationship or something that you truly felt invested in may no longer hold that allure.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of commitment, and this could be a time of endings. You may experience a need to say good-bye or to bring closure to a project or relationship this week.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Be careful with spending and don't take risks when it comes to buying things that are attractive or feel like an impulse buy.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of money, and it's so easy to get caught up in the excitement or idea of owning a particular item, but later buyer's remorse may follow.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters your zodiac sign, and this invites you to pay close attention to your feelings.

When the Moon is in your sign, it's a wonderful time to do a mini-clutter cleanse, to discard items that you no longer need, and to replace beauty products or clothing with new, more fashionable pieces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

