8 Odd Details About The Deaths Of JFK Jr. And Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

The deaths of John F Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy have raised quite a few questions, even to this day.

The couple died tragically (along with Carolyn's sister Lauren) in a plane crash on July 16, 1999. JFK Jr. was piloting the single-engine plane that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The circumstances surrounding the flight were questionable as JFK Jr. had only 300 hours of flying experience when he took off from the Essex County airport in New Jersey on that cloudy, moonless night.

One of his flight instructors offered to accompany him, but Kennedy turned the offer down saying he “wanted to do it alone.”

Unfortunately, that mistake caused him, his wife and sister-in-law their lives.

To this day, some still believe various theories that argue he could still be alive, mostly based on the mysterious circumstances surrounding the plane crash and what happened after.

Here are 8 odd details about the deaths of JFK Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy: