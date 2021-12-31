3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 1, 2022

It is amazing how the transits work together, and depending on what planetary bodies are in the sky, at what time, in relation to the other celestial bodies, we will feel their influence, down here on our home planet.

For instance, Jupiter transits tend to make everything bigger, more broad range, but if Jupiter transits at the same time as saying Pluto or Uranus, we might run into 'big' trouble or an enormously large bad mood.

What we're looking at today is Moon in Capricorn sextile Jupiter, along with Sun trine Uranus and Moon square Neptune.

Do you know what this means? It means that we'll be frustrated because we're ready, willing, and able to go-go-go, but there's no place to go, and nothing to do.

Give yourselves a break. It's the first of the year; there's always so much pressure on days like this as if we're immediately supposed to realize and manifest our best lives on day one. It might feel rough for certain signs, but even they will get over it. Rough starts build character!

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 1, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The only real reason this is a rough day for you is that everything is closed and you want to be out and about, milling with the peons.

You're overly tired of the wait, and by 'the wait' we mean this endless drag that was last year's calling card.

Enough waiting already, as an Aries, you just don't have the patience. "Can't we just get on with life already?" You may ask.

While there's nothing actually harmful or dangerous about this day, your personal boredom levels will be through the roof.

Maybe you can clean your home up, or something? Don't worry so much about rushing around, getting things done.

Concentrate on the home today, and know that this is just a temporary condition.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You woke up optimistic and raring to go, but there's nothing to do. Nobody in your life wants to do anything either, not even go to the movies.

Go see The Matrix Resurrections, alone, or do a rewatch of Money Heist. This is a great day to frolic around doing silly things of very little meaning.

Get out of your head and into someone else's story meaning, reading a book, or binge a TV show.

Forget being creative today, and stop worrying about not producing enough. Your best bet is to kick back and just let it all happen. Be the witness today.

Participate tomorrow. Life will start kicking in big-time soon enough. What makes today rough for you is the feeling of not getting anything done. Don't worry about it!

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you need today is work, sweet work, and that's exactly what you're not going to get. You will, however, get to feel paranoid and left out, due to a family get-together where everyone seems to be siding against you.

For what? Your lifestyle, your choice in clothes, your choice in partners...all the stuff that makes family so obnoxious, yet we love 'em so, right?

(Insert eyeball roll) In truth, your family is awesome, but they really get on your nerves and you really didn't want your first day of the year to be spent being picked at by people who don't even want to try to understand you.

The good news? You'll be out of the house bright and early on Monday morning. Just one more day after today and all returns to 'normal.'

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda