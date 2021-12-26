3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 27, 2021

Your three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on December 27, 2021 astrology forecast is here with a horoscope prediction for Monday.

It's quite easy to stumble upon a rough day such as this, because we have in our sky two very specific transits: Libra Moon sextile Mars, and Moon trine Saturn.

This combo is explosive and for some of us, the day may prove to be utterly disastrous.

There's the day after Christmas for unwinding and recuperating, and then, there's the day after the day after Christmas, and that's when we start feeling impatient and intolerant.

Even though we know we are not owed anything from the universe, we get this feeling that something is supposed to happen and it's supposed to be so exciting that it consumes us. When nothing happens, we sink into mini-depressions. It's the last week of the year, folks and as always, it's a study in the doldrums.

So whether you're doing a Twilight Zone marathon, or you're simply stewing in your own juices, waiting for the miracle to come, it's going to be rough. This last week will take about three years to finally be over with. Well, at least it will feel that way.

Three Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 27, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's a good chance today isn't going to go as planned, and that's mainly because you started the week out in a foul mood and today doesn't feel any different to you than it did in the beginning.

December 27 presents you with empty stress; this means that you feel stressed but you cannot put your finger on a reason why.

There's a general feeling of darkness surrounding you today, and if you dwell on it for too long, you'll eventually want to take that stress out on whoever is in your range.

You don't like this feeling and you wish it would go away, especially because it seems so unnecessary and without reason. Do yourself a favor. Throw yourself into a television binge session to distract yourself.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Moon trine Saturn is on your nerves today, and you really weren't up for this kind of personal rattling. It feels as though everyone in your life has suddenly moved to the other side of the room.

You feel like a leper in your own home and you can't understand why you're the odd man out, so to speak.

And, on this day, when you cannot understand something, you seek to destroy it, and so the outcome of this day will bring you family upsets, lover's quarrels, and, yes, there's more! Financial problems.

You've also got Moon sextile Mars, which gives you the impression that you're actually going to 'win' some of these battles. Ooo, that Mars is always pesky, and always hostile. Sorry. Better luck next week, Leo.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The end of the year reminds you of what you do not have. It's that simple. You wanted more for yourself by this point, and you look around at what you do have and you feel distinctly unsatisfied.

How did you end up like this? Well, you put yourself there, Sagittarius, and you know it, too.

So, this day is about battling your own wisdom; you believe in taking responsibility for your life and actions, but you're still in heavy complaint mode when it comes to what you actually got out of the deal.

Try to focus that energy on what to do about it, instead of how awful it all is right now.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda