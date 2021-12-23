3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have The Best Love Life On Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021

You know how there are those people who refuse to have a good time, and everywhere they go, they predict and project misery?

Well, that's not going to happen here! We're looking at a very happy and Merry Christmas Eve, because December 24, 2021, of this year puts us in touch with Moon in Virgo energy, and that's what's at the bottom of our desire to be happy on this day.

So, basically, we're going to have a really great day of love and happiness because - we want it that way, just like the Backstreet Boys said. And because we have the cosmic support of the transits, we can attract to us as much love as we can handle on this day.

If you are looking to have the best love life this year, then you are in luck. The universe has set this up for you, and with gratitude and a sly wink, we look back at the universe and say a silent, "Thank you."

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have The Best Love Life On Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021:

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This is one of those days where everything is BIG. Big secrets, big trees, big dreams...and because you are Leo and bigness is exactly what you love, your love life will also be big. Big on happiness.

Big on togetherness. Christmas Eve may be something you celebrate or something you tolerate, either way, this day, December 24, 2021, is going to open up some doors for you, and what you'll notice is that things are a lot better than you thought.

Perhaps you need to take some time to reassess your love life, because it shows promise here, Leo. This day may be the one where you and your loved one make amends and plan for the rest of your lives together.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've been living in your head as of recently. You'd like to stay there but family obligations call you out, and before you know you feel like The Godfather, "They're always dragging me back in!" Well, it's not quite that bad, but it will be surprising for you.

You believe you're stuck in your ways; yeah sure, love is a fine thing, and yada, yada, no biggie. Here's the kicker — once you 're-enter' society and show up for these dinners and celebrations, you'll accidentally jump-start your own romance.

What you thought was dead and accepted as such, is now calling upon you to renew. Guess what, Libra? You are going to have a brilliantly beautiful Christmas Eve with your loved one. Whodathunkit!

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Well, well, you've finally figured out that this love thing isn't so bad after all. To think how much time you've spent condemning the idea of love; how could it last, what's so great about it anyway, is it even possible to trust another human being...?

You have definitely given this some thought, Scorpio, but here's the thing - there's more to life than just living in your head, listening to your own naysaying thoughts — there's a real experience, and on December 24, you're going to come face to face with that experience. Expect to have a merry little, super loving Christmas Eve, much to your own surprise!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda