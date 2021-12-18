3 Zodiac Signs Whose Romantic Fantasies Come True During Lilith In Gemini December 19, 2021

One thing is for sure, when Lilith is in Gemini, as it is on December 19, somebody's going to be having a helluva lot of fun.

Lilith In Gemini doesn't promise lifelong love, nor does it inspire great romance or epic sexual adventure what it does bring us is imagination, fantasy, tease, and pursuit.

These are the days when our imaginations are put to the test; can we spruce up our love lives by introducing a little fantasy?

Would it be titillating if we took a different tactic when it comes to pursuing that person who interests us? What can we do that is different so that the entire process of love and lovemaking can be seen as special, different, unique, and gratifying?

In order for our fantasies to come true, we have to have fantasies, to begin with, and we might want to share those fantasies with the one we love so that perhaps they can confirm interest in them and the two of you can form some sort of bond that revolves around making those fantasies come true.

That's what Lilith is here for going for the top-of-the-line fantastical experience. Go for it.

Zodiac Signs Whose Romantic Fantasies Come True During Lilith In Gemini December 19, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you've been wanting to create excitement in your love life, now is the time. You've got Lilith in Gemini, which will help, however, the rest is up to you. It's an inspiring season, and you and your mate can take it to the next level during this time if you both want to, and you're both on board with whatever innovative ideas you come up with.

Now is the time to play not to worry about where it goes or how long it will last. This is a playful season, and Lilith isn't about signing a contract that will last a lifetime; instead, this is your free pass to explore what may be right under the surface of your fantasies. You want to make those fantasies real — now is your moment. Grab it!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With Lilith in your sign, you know all too well how to communicate what you want, and if you are partnered, there's a good chance you've already got the mate of your dreams. This is true as of now. Lilith in Gemini is good for couples who have the same kinds of dreams and fantasies, mainly because this is when fantasies come true.

Some fear this idea, thinking a fantasy is never something that should leave the mind, but for you, Gemini, fantasies are merely stepping stones to bigger and wilder realities.

You and your partner are game; take advantage of this mad-love energy and enact your scenes, as you'd like to see them play out. It's a great season for role-playing and costuming. Why stop with 'sharing your thoughts'? Make this Lilith in Gemini one to remember.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Every now and then you just want fantasy. You have no intention of making your fantasy real, but how much fun would it be to share this fantasy with someone you're interested in romantically? Even if it's just to start the conversation up - this is the kind of communication that Lilith in Gemini loves.

You can expect this to happen during this time, Cancer. You and a partner, or a desired partner will 'start it up.' The talk might get hot and heavy, which will be very exciting indeed.

There is no need for this to turn into a married-with-kids deal, nope. This is about living in the moment, letting your imagination run away with you, and deeply believing in something that isn't 'real' with the help of another. Folie à deux. Look it up.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda