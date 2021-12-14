3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 15, 2021

In the quiet before the Full Moon in Gemini this weekend, three zodiac signs who will have a great day on December 15, 2021, are prompted to explore the truth of our feelings and what we value most about ourselves and our lives.

With minor transits happening other than the Pluto Venus conjunction this week, we feel as if we are full of anticipation. Significant changes are just around the corner; we just need to make it there to get it.

Today many of us may feel excited for something unknown that we can think is building.

There may also be times of just quiet joy where we feel at peace with where we are and what we have built.

With Mars now more firmly in Sagittarius, we are really into thinking big and boldly, which means that these last few weeks of December may hold more changes than even all of 2021.

But that isn’t a thought that intimidates us any longer as we know that we’ve been working towards this not just all year but likely for quite a few.

Under the Taurus Moon and Sag Sun, we will be dreaming of the future and feeling strong and at peace with the plans that we want to implement moving forward.

With the Taurus Moon, we’re going to feel more grounded but also more loving and sensual, so it may be a day that we tend to express our emotions through touch than words.

Venus moves through Cappy as she approaches her retrograde this weekend. This happens just a few short hours after the full moon. After that, love is going to become practical and real.

We’re focusing on what we value and what we want to commit to.

Because when we’re finally ready to think big, we’re also finally ready to commit fully to them.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 15, 2021:

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

After an eventful solar return, you’re still acclimating to this new energy that you’re embodying. This is because so much healing has occurred within the last month; you’re still getting used to believing that it’s all real. In addition, Pluto is the ruler of your sign, so even though he’s currently in Cappy conjunct Venus, you will be positively affected by this.

Pluto in Cappy brings you some solid foundations and the strength to work through the healing you’ve already begun. What you’re starting to see, though, is that there is no rush to any finish line.

You are right where you are supposed to be, and because of that, you’re entering a more significant phase of calm and peace than you have before. It’s not that everything is figured out in your life, but there is a deeper trust now about the path that life takes, letting you simply enjoy it more. So today will be a great day to go holiday shopping, spend time with friends or simply curl up in front of a good movie.

You have recently begun a brand-new cycle in your life. The eclipses shifted to the Taurus/Scorpio axis, which means that you can embrace this new part of your journey, and all the wonderfulness that it brings will let you just receive more of it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As a water sign, you sometimes are in the background during this time of year. However, with Neptune still returning to its regular orbit after turning direct, you have been moving through transits like the Sun Neptune square. So for you, Pisces, it seems a lot of things tend to become clear to you around this time of year, and this one will be no exception.

Sometimes, Pisces, to protect yourself, you often unconsciously create stories that fulfill fears about the past repeating itself. While this is a natural trauma response, it still steals the joy of the present moment. But all of that is changing right now.

As Venus and Pluto come together, it’s not just truths they bring out of our relationships but even within ourselves. So today should bring some clarity involving the stories that you tell yourself. You will likely have a moment of clarity as you see that you can’t always believe your own thoughts, mainly if it’s operating from a place of fear.

This should open up a new sense of inner security within yourself that will allow you to enjoy your life and your relationships without worrying about the worst-case scenario.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is your season, and with more planets returning to your sign like Mars, you will be feeling inspired and more vital than you have in a long time. Your solar return always presents a time for you to reflect deeply on your life and to recommit to what it is that feels like it aligns with your truth. Or maybe you also decide to change what it is you commit to.

A big theme for you today and the next few weeks are looking at your most authentic identity and what is of most value to you because of that.

Because of that, there may be some shifts coming, especially within your home and family. This is also a push for a healthier environment that you feel supports who you truly are and what you want to achieve. Today you feel peaceful anticipation and are steadily planning on what your next moves are going to be.

While you probably are unknowingly waiting until after the Gemini Full Moon or Saturn Uranus square to start sharing your plans with those around you, the universe supports you. So, if you feel inclined, start speaking on something today. After all, that’s what happens when we finally start believing in ourselves.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. In addition, as a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.