Horoscope For The Week Of December 13 - 19, 2021

Your weekly horoscope for the week of Monday, December 13, 2021, to Sunday, December 19, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs.

The week starts off with Mars shifting into Sagittarius. This will reveal to us the passions that we wish to advocate for and prioritize. We will be eager to conversate, especially if the conversation surrounds life and how we go about our existence.

Mercury will also be shifting into Capricorn, where we will be presented with logical thinking. It will be easier to express our creative side when we are analytical about approaching what we wish to explore. However, be cautious as suspicions and curiosities will be piqued, which can be a slippery slope.

The Taurus Moon will be assisting in providing a focus for our home lives and ensuring that we have found stability and safety within our family units. However, with the Moon square Saturn in Aquarius, this could unveil a deep depression within our connections.

We can look forward to the Moon moving in Gemini to combat this by changing routines and daily life. This week, the Full Moon in Gemini can bring upon discomfort; seek to release the old ways in which you are feeling stuck.

The Moon returning to Cancer can bring back some dreamy time in our lives where we find peace and sleep a little better but be prepared for the Venus retrograde happening on the 19th.

Weekly Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, Monday, December 13, 2021, to Sunday, December 19, 2021:

Aries

(March 19 - April 19)

Aries, this week you may feel as though you are about to crawl out of your skin. It is impossible to sit still when so much is happening around you, let alone what needs to get done.

So take a deep breath and be realistic with yourself without slipping into pessimism. How can you tackle that to-do list while managing your energy to avoid burnout?

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, how much of your free time are you indeed willing to sacrifice to give to your career? It is lovely to be focused on your business, but who are you when you clock out?

This week is about finding the happy medium between successful work life and a healthy private world. Focus on finding that balance.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Be sure that your actions this week align with your morals and that you aren’t losing yourself to a quick attention fix.

When you go out of your way to help others ensure that your heart is really in it, not because you need a little spotlight and praise for being a good person. At times, we all need external validation, but find a healthy way to seek this.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, honor your social battery. You have excellent opportunities to meet the right people this week, but be sure that you honor the need to get rest after a conversation.

It’s OK to take breaks in between events to regulate yourself, especially if you feel as though you are more inverted. However, you cannot fascinate people with your conversation if you are running on empty.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it’s becoming evident that you’re not really sure what the next steps are.

You may be trying to find a logical answer within your mind, but honestly, this is a time to follow your intuition and see where it’s trying to bring you. So keep moving forward; there’s radiance awaiting you in the days to come.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this week try to seek out some financial endeavors for yourself to follow.

This may be when you want to consider starting a small online store to run, or maybe this is dropping your application off at different work environments that feel a little better to you than where you are. Explore your options; money doesn’t always come from sticking to the same routine.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, this week you may find yourself trying to find ways to challenge your mind.

This could be a really great week to enroll in a new class to test out an interest of yours or to go on a deep dive of research for ways to expand not only your knowledge but perhaps pursuits. Never settle for what you always know; keep exploring what else there is to understand about the world.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, this week you may feel very inclined to be a homebody. This might be the week you want to start redecorating or changing your home to feel a little safer.

Previously you may have laid out your space to fit who you were then, but people change. Let your home adapt to how much you have grown.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this week should be utilized to express yourself. Challenge to create in any capacity.

Expression isn’t the challenge, but making your life what you want it to be instead of what others expect from you. This is your life…so when will you start living it for yourself?

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, if the world feels overwhelming this week, then focus on finishing one task before starting the next.

Focus on the movements you can make without straining yourself, and don’t stop until they are done. The more you cross off your to-do list, the more at ease you will find yourself. Don’t worry about tomorrow’s worries until you get through today.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, it appears that you may be the focal point of your community this week.

This can be incredibly uplifting and make you feel positive, but be mindful that you should be feeding yourself the love others give you. Try hard not to get too hooked on knowing what others think of you and prioritize how you view yourself in the moment.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, this week focuses on the big picture. See how far you can dream before you take the following steps.

While you want to focus on the now, it is encouraged that you explore where you want to go to be reminded of the goals that keep you focused. Don’t keep your sights too small.

