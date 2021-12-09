3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 10, 2021

We are closer to the Pluto Venus conjunction, three zodiac signs who will have a great day on December 10, 2021, are beginning to see just how the karmic nature of this transit will be playing out.

Today will be a great day, but only for those that have been telling the truth for Pisces, Aries, and Capricorn.

This is the debt Pluto asks us to pay because, as we will begin to see, Karma isn’t a friend or foe-but our own reality based on our choices.

Venus and Pluto aren’t just here to cause possible upsets in our relationships; they are here to bring them together.

Under this energy today, we will likely be craving a deep connection with someone, whether it’s an existing relationship, our best friend, or potential new interest.

While Venus in Cappy is all about commitment, Pluto really asks us to shed what is only superficial by showing us what we ultimately need.

This transit is transformative as Pluto burns whatever isn’t needed. Still, it’s actually a process that invites us to see the truth, get clear about what we want, and then make the space to receive it.

Emphasizing that energy the moon will still be transiting through Pisces.

Pisces always helps us learn our true feelings and accept that things seldom turn out how we expect but that it's usually always for the best.

Today could be a fantastic day to forge ahead on paths that we are confident lead in the direction of our blessings, not more lessons.

Expect significant conversations or things to play out differently than you had imagined, especially in terms of existing relationships.

No matter what happens, though, look at everything as a gift, and in that process, you will be creating the karma that you can look forward to receiving.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 10, 2021:

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The first-quarter moon occurs in your zodiac sign making this a powerful time to reassess intentions or plans set during the Moon in Pisces this week.

First-quarter moons are a time to make some tough decisions and problem solve through fixing any mistakes or disillusioned thinking.

You may be feeling more emotional; after all, you are a Pisces, but these emotions will likely be surfacing of gratitude for all that you’ve been through and experienced.

With us still amid Eclipse Season until our Gemini Full Moon on the 18th and Neptune, the planet of fantasy and disillusionment, it’s likely that how you see things now is entirely different from what you previously did.

Allow this to be a gift that you are open to receiving. It’s okay to change your feelings. Change how you react. Your ideals surrounding love will be more intense today.

This could make for some extraordinary time later this evening, especially once the moon moves into Aries. The Moon in Aries will bring a lot of passion. Just remember that it’s your heart that is your greatest gift.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You usually do a good job of keeping out of the emotional storms that astrology tends to bring our way. Still, today there is no escaping your feelings.

This is actually a positive as it will allow you to not only look at how you’re feeling but what has changed about them recently.

Even though we’re in the midst of a fellow fire sign season, Sagittarius, you have been largely unaffected by recent astrology, but all that changes today.

It’s time to look at exactly how life has changed recently and what that means for your feelings.

With the current transits hitting your first (self), twelfth (secrets), tenth (ambition/career) and ninth (spirituality) houses you are looking not just as self-improvement but to find greater meaning within your life so that you can find true fulfillment and feel like you’re really living your life rather than just surviving it.

This is bigger than just relationships or even a career change but likely is pointing toward a complete life change. Forging ahead isn’t usually a problem you face.

Still, this time around, it’s okay if there is hesitation. Don’t let that be the reason you avoid what’s coming down the line but instead, take it as a sign that you’re about to do something completely different.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With Venus and Pluto dominating the energy right now, it’s no surprise that life feels like it just got turned up. This is really great energy for you. It doesn’t mean that everything will be easy, but it does mean that the cycle of karma will be decisive for you.

A lot of the work you’ve been doing the past few years is about to start paying off big time, especially in terms of relationships and wealth.

Pluto has been in your sign asking and helping you transform into the person you have dreamed of being.

But as we do that, we also tend to realize that different parts of our lives no longer align with that person. So together, these two planets are helping you change or release what is no longer needed.

Try not to focus on what feels like you are being asked to give up or step away, as it is guaranteed that what you’re heading into is far better.

This energy today will have you in your feelings about recent changes. It may likely even be challenging your self-worth and ability to receive.

Process what comes up at the beginning of the day, and then let the drive of Aries push you forward, as no significant change will ever be without sacrifice.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.