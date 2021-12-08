3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 9, 2021

Three zodiac signs who have a great day on December 9, 2021, are Capricorn, Pisces and Taurus, and for them, life turns intense as we all begin to move within one of the most transformative aspects of the year.

Exact on the 11th and 25th of December, but active all month, we move within the energetic window of Venus conjunct Pluto in Capricorn.

While this is always an intense and catalyst event in our lives and relationships, this year because of Venus Retrograde it will take on a special meaning and also be one that we have to contend with all month.

Just like with any aspect there are positives and potential challenges, it only depends on where on our path we currently are at and what lessons or blessings we’ve attracted to move through.

Overall, a conjunction is a positive event for these three zodiac signs.

It’s one where the planets often blend harmoniously together to create one energy instead of remaining separate as two individuals.

But Venus and Pluto aren’t likely companions, especially to most relationships. One is more light and loving while the other is darker and more concerned about transformation stemming from truth.

Together they have the capability to change our entire lives, particularly starting on December 9, 2021.

Today’s energy with the incoming Pisces Moon alongside this conjunction means that we’re going to be more in need to deep connection and affection. This could affect how we speak to our partners or even the friends in our lives if we feel that they aren’t making time for us or putting in the energy that we are currently needing.

It’s normal to get triggered around these aspects which often bring about the truth of our relationships as they so often are also the cracks but because Venus is preparing to turn retrograde, we don’t yet have the full story on anything.

Instead, it’s best to take the place of observation and just allow the universe to reveal itself, trusting that as we more fully align to what we deserve, life will follow suit.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 9, 2021:

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's about to get intense Cappy! With both Venus and Pluto in your sign forming a conjunction and the impending Venus RX phase, life is revealing true colors and teaching you lessons left and right. It’s also about bringing in blessings that you are owed because of past karmic debt being paid too.

All of the energy today is really focused on your first house of self which means that you are going to be taking a lot of this energy and really look at how it affects the person you thought you were from who you truly are. It may even highlight some truths about whether we’ve used relationships in our life to define us as well.

Think of this conjunction as a chance to get to the truth of yourself, your relationships and your life in general. It will also bring about a desire and need for the connections in your life to have a greater depth to them.

This may mean that you are able to forge a deeper relationship with family, friends and even your romantic partner. It will also make you more loving in return, especially through physical touch.

Enjoy the affect this has on you, just make sure you ask for what it is you need from others instead of just expecting that they already know.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As the Moon moves into your sign today expect all the feels. It will activate your first house of self, reconnecting you to your emotional body and asking you to truly take the time to tap into how you truly feel about yourself and your life.

You’re likely still processing a lot of truths with Neptune still returning to his regular orbit which means that feelings are ripe and likely very much on the surface right now.

Today may feel like a great day to just stay in, to relax with a good friend or love interest and just order in and chill. It doesn’t mean that you’re escaping your feelings or avoiding them but you normally are a very physical touched type of person so today’s energy will likely leave you with nothing, just really wanting to be snuggled.

You may find a deeper desire for conversations about things that matter to you which includes that big what’s next conversation we often have in relationships. It’s not necessarily bad timing either because this transit does encourage it, just be careful about big decisions because with Venus going retrograde any big romantic decisions should be postponed until the end of January as we simply don’t know the full story.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign and one of the ruling signs of Venus you should especially feel the energy high today even if it leaves you wanting to reevaluate your current relationship.

Today’s astrology actually will hit your ninth and eleventh houses through Capricorn and Pisces energy which means it’s about the friends you keep, the social circles you choose and your sense of higher awareness and spirituality.

It’s likely that this conjunction is going to bring about some realizations that maybe you need more from the people around you than you’re currently receiving.

You also may find that you are drawn to explore a different religion or even be called back to practice a faith you previously attended.

This is all part of you renegotiating your inner circle so that you can feel like it actually fosters the person that you want to become. Today’s energy with Pisces in your eleventh house may bring up emotions, but they are here for you to be able to make something of them. Don’t be afraid to speak up for what it is you know you need.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.