Daily horoscope for December 4, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your love life is headed in a new direction, and this could involve marriage or a project that you will be working on for some time.

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of adventure.

This isn't something to do without planning it carefully. Talk to someone, a friend or a loved one, to see what they think. Get feedback, and see how you feel once you have.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources.

Take good care of yourself as you are growing tired from working so many hours and having to put in a. lot more effort at work than usual.

Don't quit now, you're too close to where you need to be.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of commitment.

So many emotions flood you today, and you have so many ideas and visions that you will want to process.

You may even lose sleep tonight overthinking and trying to understand them all. Relax your mind, Gemini, and trust that all you need is going to work out for you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of daily duties.

It's true, that you have a tendency to do too much, and sometimes you forget that you're only human.

Take a little break from the world, Cancer. It's your turn to retreat and rest.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of creativity. Start from a place of gratitude, Leo. When you begin the day feeling good about your day, the rest of the day feels incredibly optimistic and hopeful

You need to make a wise decision. Leo, and this will demand a lot from you. You might be breaking what is considered the norm, and this requires all your mental energy.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Are you ready to make a commitment? Or do you need more time?

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of home, a place that needs so much of you.

You may be ready to move or to find a new place to live. You might be ripe for a job change or to take an offer that you rejected before but has been presented to you again.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of partnerships.

There are some relationships that won't last forever, and it's nice to think that maybe you will meet each other once again in another place and time down in the future.

Love helps you to overcome the fear that you may feel in your heart about the future. You are learning more and more each day to grow stronger than what you don't trust can happen for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of money, and it's never too late to learn healthy habits about spending, saving, or finding the right side gig.

It's good to study money. It's important to know how it works and how to make it work for you. This week, you can start to implement some steps to help it to work for you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's never too late to make changes in your life. In fact, you've been ready to do so for so long.

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of identity.

Be brave, Sagittarius. You have time to practice and to gain more experience through trial and error.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Well, there are things out of your control. No need to beat yourself up for situations working out in ways you did not expect.

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of hidden enemies.

Don't sacrifice your wants and needs for someone who will not give you the time of day.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Good things are coming your way because you're a good person, and friends have been praying for you.

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of friends.

What a peaceful day is in store for you, Aquarius. Your problems are small today, and you have nothing to worry about.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

A new job? A different career? There's change in the day's energy for you.

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of career.

Look on the bright side of things, Pisces. You have so much going for you that nothing can stop you from doing great things.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

