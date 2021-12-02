Your daily horoscope for December 3, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

Daily horoscope for December 3, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Take time out for yourself, Aries. You've been holding in so much energy, but now you need to just let go.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of adventure, and this means you need to step outside of your comfort zone. Use experiences to teach you about life and to learn something exciting today.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's so much left to learn about resources that are available in the world for you to use, acquire, save and to gain.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources, so check out the latest news on investments, from Bitcoin to altcoins and maybe even other ways of earning money that comes through the hands of others.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may be overthinking things right now. You have been wanting to move a situation to a new level, but free will is for everyone, and you can't make things be one way because that's what you want.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of commitment, so try to have faith that if something is meant to be it will be. Don't worry too much about matters that are out of your control.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Life is constantly about learning and growing, and putting things into the right perspective. You may have to shift around priorities, but that's OK.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of daily duties, so a change is way past due.

This might feel refreshing to you and help you to start next year on the right foot.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You tend to sit back and think a lot about the future and what you will have to do to get there.

With the economy and everything seeming to get more complicated, it's time to think outside of the box.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of creativity. This is great news for you.

There are so many new ways to show your versatility and adaptability in life. You don't have to be boxed in to just one thing.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are ready for a big change, and this could include a move or at the very least, talk about relocating somewhere else.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of home, and this might be when you start to consider whether or not to buy or rent a new place.

You may find it hard to resist not to make a change that puts you in a new place to live.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You tend to keep a lot of thoughts and feelings to yourself.

You hate to hurt feelings, but sometimes brutal honesty does that and you just need to be clear about what's going on in your own life.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of communication, and this is the time to have that important conversation that either makes the other person decide to change, or not.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's good to learn all that you can about money: how it works, how to make it work for you, best ways to save it, and what you do that makes it hard to get.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of money, so this is an opportune time to study matters that enhance your overall financial picture.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are forever changing, evolving and reinventing yourself.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of identity, and to the surprise of everyone around you, and maybe even yourself. you're going to take it up a notch, and show that you are forever full of surprises.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Keep your enemies close, Capricorn, and study them so you know who you are dealing with.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of hidden enemies, and despite how much it hurts you to know that individuals close to you want to cause you pain, you'll also know that there's a purpose to all that you go through in life, including sadness and betrayal.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may meet someone new, perhaps a person who is from a different country, and the relationship can open doors that you've never had the opportunity to explore before.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of friendships, and the opportunity to expand your horizons through who you know is wide open. You will learn so much and gain so many insights. This is going to be a wonderful day for you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of career.

Maybe it's time to go back to school to enhance your knowledge and skills. What you learn next will be easily applied to your workplace, and if you're trying to get a raise, promotion or the respect of decision-makers, now is a great time to do so.



Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.