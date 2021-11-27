Your weekly horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs for Monday, November 29, 2021 to December 5, 2021.

This week is filled with ups and downs, but it’s up to you to find the stable middle ground to continue your pursuits.

How does this week's horoscope affect your zodiac sign?

Optimistically, the week kicks off with the Moon in Libra, adding a little pep in our step and urging us to keep an open mind about the world we live in and the people who inhabit it.

There is a shift towards equality happening this week, however, this doesn’t come with the ease it should.

As the Moon shifts into Scorpio, especially in opposition with Uranus in Taurus, we may find ourselves feeling a bundle of energy to help us push through to where we wish to progress.

However, in this abundance of energy, we may find ourselves overstimulated with all that needs to be done and the responsibilities we take on.

The week will end with both a Sagittarius New Moon followed by the moon shifting into Capricorn.

While the Moon in Sagittarius is encouraging us to create a new life filled with art, adventure, and creation, it also can make us extremely irritable, especially with the people in our lives who are not ready to change.

However, as the Moon shifts back into Capricorn, we are able to find focus for the goals we are setting.

Horoscope For The Week Of November 29 - December 5, 2021:

Aries

Aries, going into this week assuming you know what has yet to be spoken is foolish. Ask questions instead of letting your mind fill in the blanks for the information you are missing.

Listen to your intuition when it pulls you to remind you something isn’t right but do not let your mind wander without the truth.

Taurus

Taurus, you have been looking forward to keeping yourself motivated, however, you will soon find yourself running on empty if you don’t confront the past you hide from.

You don’t have to explore every pain you have ever endured but it’s important to face your demons. They end up finding you, whether they are welcome or not. You can be better equipped for this.

Gemini

Gemini, this week you are being reminded of the motivation that has been pulling you all along as you begin to remember the priorities you may have lost touch with.

This week is urging you to stay true to yourself and not to find yourself once again lost within the confines of someone else. Against all odds, choose yourself.

Cancer

Cancer, this week it will be extremely difficult to stay organized. It should be advised not to do any major shifts or changes, especially within your workspace or even at home, as you may run the risk of misplacing a very important item. Plan ahead and keep an inventory count of your important items.

Leo

Leo, you may be feeling your emotions being pulled towards the sky as they find new heights.

However, this week it is crucial for you to explore what you wish to say instead of reacting on an impulse.

Your emotions are valid and must be explored. Be sure not to destroy all you have created through this influx.

Virgo

Virgo, this week try to keep your ears open without offering many words.

This is a week that challenges you to become more observant, as there are secrets slowly slipping from the cracks and revealing themselves.

This could alter not only how you proceed in life, but shift the way you feel about yourself, allowing you to set yourself free.

Libra

Libra, when are you going to allow others to marvel in the wonders you are? You haven’t shown many how advanced you are in some areas and what you’re able to create.

Don’t shy away from taking the spotlight and be proud to show others what you’re made of. This isn’t being self-centered, it’s respecting your raw talents.

Scorpio

Scorpio, this week is a drastic call to honor your own energy instead of avoiding the problems that have been coming up within you.

Sleep in when you can, call out for a mental health day. Prioritize taking care of your body and that wonderful mind before you don’t have a choice any longer.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it’s important that you evaluate who you are bringing into the new year this week.

There are some people that you may enjoy the company of, but they aren’t people you should trust with what’s going on in your life or personal matters. Make the distinction and draw boundaries when needed; protect your space.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you view the world in black and white so often you may forget what other colors look like. You being wise hasn’t come with being logical and it wasn’t made by having dreams.

It’s derived from you taking all parts of your experience to create your reality. Don’t sabotage those dreams by watering them down with an “I can’t” statement. Challenge it without losing your grounding.

Aquarius

Aquarius, it’s okay if you haven’t found what you are meant to do in life yet. However, take advantage of this week to explore what’s been calling to you.

Dream big, dream small, but whatever happens, please know you are allowed to dream without knowing all the pieces of the plan yet. That doesn’t make your intelligence zero out.

Pisces

Pisces, you may find yourself this week wrapping up loose ends within something that doesn’t serve you anymore, especially within your line of work.

You may be feeling the pull to retire from your post and find something more fulfilling. Be sure you have everything lined up before taking an emotional leap of faith.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination. You can find out more at her website.

