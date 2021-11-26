Your daily horoscope for November 27, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

Daily horoscope for November 27, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's time to put your energy to good use, Aries, and you are super charged at the start of the week, perhaps ready to take on the world.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place in Virgo, your sector of health, which is a great way to take your mind off of things that have been distracting you from self-care.

Get your priorities back in order, little ram. You're going to feel much better when you do.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You do love beautiful things, and the holiday specials scream for you to decorate and make your home, your wardrobe, and the lives of others well, beautiful.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place in Virgo, your sector of creativity, and this can become a costly affair with a love of shopping and fixing things up so that they enhance their glow.

So, maybe rethink this, Taurus. You can still make improvements, but maybe do so in other ways, like a DIY or craft-it-up, and save money while you're in the flow.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Wow, you just can't seem to please everyone, Gemini. There's quarreling and bickering, and it is just too much to handle.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place in Virgo, your sector of home and family, and there's some difficulty that you cannot fix.

So rather than try and throw yourself into the drama, distance yourself. Spare yourself the headache, and find your joy elsewhere.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There are hard talks, super tough ones you need to have with someone.

You have been holding back the tears, the pain, the difficulty for far too long, but now, Cancer, it's time to peel back the layers and expose your heart in a big way. This is going to be hard, but the timing is right.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place in Virgo, your sector of communication, and the universe is opening up for you to speak. Say what you need to say. There's no room to hold back any longer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have to get out of debt, Leo, and you know it. You've been thinking about this problem all year, and although you see your bank account getting better, the fact that your school loans are still looming vexes you to no end.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place in Virgo, your sector of money, so it's going to really hit home for you now.

So, what you're going to have to do now is think about the long game. Perhaps, this means you have to start saving more and being more frugal until you've finally reached that goal of being debt-free.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You know better than to change for other people, so despite how tempting it can be to be flexible to make peace with others, there's a part of you that is like, no, this is wrong, I can't do it.

So, look at your life and decide what it is that you want to improve.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place in Virgo, your sector of identity, and it gives you a chance to focus on yourself and make big changes that are based on personal conviction, not what everyone else thinks or says.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When someone stabs you in the back, there's really only one right thing to do, and that's to distance yourself.

You don't have to play nice, Libra, or pretend that you're the bigger person and ignore what just took place.

No, the Last Quarter Moon will take place in Virgo, your sector of hidden enemies, and this is bringing to light the truth of your friendship, and well, it's not what you thought it was after all.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When you have something true, you know it. So, when your friend shows up and there's just a magical connection, a sense that there's a human in your life that would protect your interest to the end, it's special.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place in Virgo, your sector of friendship, and your gratitude for what you've found can make your heart feel like it's about to burst. All the loneliness is starting to disappear because of what you have found in this one person and your spiritual connection.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You will feel the push to perform, Sagittarius, and loads of work coming your way. Less time for you, but more money. The payoff may not be the exchange you hoped for but it works for now.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place in Virgo, your sector of career, and your efforts will produce some sort of benefit to you in the future. You might not see exactly what now, but it's coming.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There's a time to learn and a time to do, and right now, you've got to think about your future, and this could mean getting back into the classroom to study a new trade or skill.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place in Virgo, your sector of education, so check out what you're interested in doing. Maybe a career change is due and the opportunity, like a scholarship or an online program has opened up and makes this attainable for you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

People fight over things when they feel like there's just enough for everyone. The eerie sense that you are in a serious competition with someone else is going to loom over you in a way that's just down right uncomfortable.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place in Virgo, your sector of shared resources, and this is where you discover how much truly is there for you. And, if what you thought you could expect is not reality, you're going to know.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Does anyone do what they say they will anymore? This is a big question for you right now, as even you are prone to run from a problem when the crisis hits.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place in Virgo, your sector of commitment, and you are starting to look at this topic with open eyes, seeing yourself in another person only to ask yourself, is this a person I can depend on or not?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

