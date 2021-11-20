3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 21, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a great day on November 21, 2021 are still trying to figure out what it means to be in this new place where we no longer are tied to those things from the past.

Whether these ideas, beliefs, places or even people, a time on Sunday has come to not allow these things that don’t truly resonate to clog our space or even serve as distractions.

Helping us through the process is our Gemini Moon this Sunday, and the start of a brand-new zodiac season as our Sun just moved into Sagittarius on November 21, 2021.

This is also helpful energy for three zodiac signs who will have a great day because it’s this opposing zodiac sign energy that the previous eclipse cycle operated on for the past two years. This means maybe we also need to take a step back and clearly review our lessons before we move forward.

The Gemini Moon on Sunday will allow us to feel everything that we are without prioritizing one over the other. It will help us feel the joy and clarity at moving forward yet also still be processing the sadness or frustration at the endings that have to occur so that can happen.

With Sagittarius in the mix on November 21, 2021 this means that three zodiac signs will have a great day.

In fact, Sagittarius, Gemini, and Capricorn will be able to review all of this and find a greater meaning and purpose within it which means lessons will be finalized.

It’s careful to be cautious of being overly confident with the Mercury Jupiter square as we could find ourselves saying things that aren’t really accurate and pushing people away because of it.

But Mercury Pluto sextile does encourage deeper thinking and processing so while we run the risk of potentially saying something hurtful, we should also be more comfortable looking at our own truth and that of others too.

We are still within the record breaking eleven-day sextile between the celestial lovers, Venus and Mars, which means that we will likely be attracting all sorts of opportunities so it’s important to be able to distinguish what the value is of them and if they truly resonate.

Because while opportunities are gifts, they also can just be lessons.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 21, 2021:

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It’s the start of your solar return and hopefully the chance to feel like you can step out into your personal new year on your terms and not that of anyone else.

While we are seeing solely the Sun in your zodiac sign right now, Mercury and Mars will be progressing soon which means that you should feel stronger in being able to speak the words and take action on what you need to take care of before moving ahead.

Today though should feel like you are getting back that burst of energy that felt just zapped from you during Scorpio Season.

You don’t mind going into your feelings but going through the depths that Scorpio asks of you is a completely different story and usually by the time Sag Season arrives you are pretty emotionally exhausted.

Enjoy the boost today and of feeling like there actually isn’t an emergency or crisis to solve and let yourself enjoy what is present for you.

Usually, your zodiac season is full of plans for the future or clarity arriving that you never thought would, but it’s never something that has to be rushed. So today, just know that the hardest part of the year is over, now you just have to make the choice to enjoy what you’ve created.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With the Moon currently moving through your zodiac sign this should be a better day than you’ve had recently as you might be able to make more sense of the emotions that you’ve been having recently. You also may be getting some sudden insights about what they mean for you and your life moving forward.

Right now, you’re wrapping up a big phase of life lessons and direction change as we move closer towards the Solar Eclipse in Sag on December 4th, the last on your eclipse cycle for over twenty-five years, which means right now the energy that’s coming in is asking you to start wrapping things up.

Whether these are loose ends in relationships, making the choice to move, or changing careers, there will be a noticeable difference in your life after this eclipse cycle is officially over.

Today you should be able to feel less attached to your emotions and instead be able to see what they are meant to tell you, which will allow you to feel more positive about the future and the changes that are coming.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The sextile with Mars and Venus in your sign is one of the big astrological influencers right now so it’s no surprise that you’re going to be enjoying the positive side of that aspect.

Oftentimes you can struggle in Scorpio Season because it asks you to look at your feelings in a way that you don’t understand or even find much use in going deeply into.

You excel at figuring out logical steps to take. How to make it up the mountain and keep going even when things seem lost. But feelings are a different story, as sometimes Sag Season is as it asks you to look more deeply into the reasons that you do things.

But with Venus in your zodiac sign for four months and creating this unheard of eleven-day transit with Mars you should be feeling more attractive, confident, desirable and when you feel better your life starts to look better.

It’s not all about beauty though because this transit and today’s energy should also allow you to open up to receive love more deeply which whether we’re talking about self-love or allowing some of those walls to dissolve in a relationship it will be bringing more love and joy into your life and that can make any day a great one.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.