One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 20, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, November 20, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Moon leaves the sign of Taurus to enter the zodiac of Gemini, and we have a weekend where curiosity takes root in all ways.

But, what does Saturday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Emotional stability can be a challenge today. You may experience surges of highs and lows that come out of pure passion for what you’re accomplishing right now. This is a new day for you, Aries, so when you feel something so strongly, don’t be afraid to show how real it is for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Money decisions are never easy for you to make as there are many factors involved. You will want to weigh your options carefully. Unsure what to do even after you’ve gotten advice from others? Sleep on it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Your word is your bond, so when you tell someone you will do something, you fully intend to follow through. This is not always the case with others. Anticipate that you may surprise a person who expects to be let down.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You are fighting and arguing more than you should. Call a time out. Wave the white flag of surrender. Truly ask yourself is a war on a greater objective worth the sacrifices you’re making. I hope it’s better than when we were their age.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

You have lots of options so you will want to weigh them carefully today. The neighbor that a losing proposition is actually more promising wants time has passed and you can see the facts

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You cannot take backwards that you spoke and anger, and there can be consequences for what you have said. It takes a lot of courage to admit you’re wrong and to try to find a way to make it right. However, a person may just be too angry to accept.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Tower

A sudden disruption out of nowhere can throw a monkey wrench into your day. Be sure to have a Plan B, water, and snacks to keep yourself feeling like the food part was cut short.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Magician

You are so talented and multifaceted. Don’t let your personality be muted by another person. Jealous friends can seem to take over for 3 months so make yourself coping outside f

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

This is a creative time for you.

Don’t let the energy die without you having created something beautiful and amazing. Let your inner child run free and as much as possible wow yourself to be a child every once in a while.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

This is an emotional time for you and one that you should not ignore. Be sure to connect with a good friend to talk about what you’re going through and to get some encouragement, love, and help during difficult times.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You have become quite a skilled person so demand that people treat you as such. A company who may still have your résumé on fille could reach out with an opportunity for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

iMessage about money can come your way. Be mindful about mail that seems to be from a telemarketer, it could be a refund check or a way for you to get certain things that you want.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.