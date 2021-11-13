3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 14, 2021

As we begin the day with our Scorpio Sun and transitioning Moon from Pisces into Aries, we will take on a deep sense of commitment to what and who truly resonates the most deeply with us.

When we think of the change and transformation that this season brings, we tend to overlook an important aspect that it’s what we desire and want the most that fuels us to move forward through the challenges in life.

We don’t just change simply because we want to. We don’t commit to those situations or people simply because the opportunity presents itself. Instead, we are drawn to use our deepest passions to not only help us move through periods of change but also to help deepen our commitment to ourselves and our life purpose.

With the Moon transitioning from Pisces into Aries, we will hold the balance of knowing what our deepest feelings are alongside the ambition and motivation to act on them.

Adding to this the asteroid Juno will be moving into Capricorn today to join Venus the planet of love.

While the Sun is asking or perhaps forcing our hand at change and the Moon is helping us see the connection between what we feel and what we take action on, Juno will be there asking us to commit.

Often many of us have a fear or trepidation regarding commitment, even if we wouldn’t necessarily be the first to admit it as it can show up in a variety of ways.

But to commit to something is to be able to take a stand not just in our truth but in what we are worth.

It doesn’t mean everything is going to go perfectly or that we will have everything figured out but it is being able to take the conscious steps of a new journey or path.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 14, 2021:

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

As the Moon transitions from your zodiac sign into Aries, many of the questions you’ve been feeling recently will be answered. Whether this is by your own inner voice or that of someone else in your life. Lately, it’s likely that you’ve been feeling unsure about what to commit to.

What to sign on as saying a resounding yes to. It may even have felt as if you couldn’t quite say for sure what was certain in your life and what wasn’t. Although you’re a water sign and do tend to change your mind frequently, you also need to have direction in your life.

Both internally in regards to what you’re drawn to pursue or change and that which is given to you in your life by your career and even romantic partner.

When one or both areas lack that direction, you tend to falter not knowing where to land or even what your own inner feelings are. But to return to your own voice is the key to finding stability once again.

Today’s energy should help, not just with the influence of Aries but also with both astral bodies that control love now returning to the grounded and real-life sign of Capricorn. As dreamy and romantic as you are, you also need to have solid footing when it comes to your relationships and it seems you’ll finally be achieving it.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

In an interesting balance with Pisces, as much as that water sign can get lost in their feelings, you tend to get lost in your head which is why with the Moon dancing between your signs today you both end up getting the best of each sign.

Lately, it’s felt like you’re trying to figure everything out logically. Whether in terms of your general life path and self-growth journey, a career decision or even a romantic relationship. It’s been a time of trying to see where you were at that has led you to where you are now.

Obviously, self-reflection is a tool for awareness but sometimes it just comes down to acceptance. We can get lost in trying to figure out the why’s behind everything, but often the only thing that truly brings peace and forward movement is simply to just accept them as they are.

When you do this, you also allow the heart to speak. This is the balance that you should start to enjoy today as both Juno and Venus are giving you stability in your personal life even if it’s an area you want to change. It’s an opportunity to simply see things as they are so that maybe you can see how you really feel.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

As a Sagittarius, you tend to do better during this deeply emotional season than most because of your ability and desire to think deeply and to dive into the mysteries of the unknown.

It may not be as easy as it is for those water signs but you have an intense interest in going deep to uncover truths that you or others may not be aware of which makes this a powerful time for you.

While you are preparing for your solar return in just a few weeks you’ve likely been quieter than normal.

Perhaps even withdrawing from regular situations and relationships, not because of a change in desire but because you’re needing more time with yourself.

During October with both Juno and Venus moving through your zodiac sign, you likely felt scattered in terms of what to commit to or even what you possibly wanted or felt strongly about.

But as you’re seeing both these planetary bodies shift into Capricorn it means that you will be feeling more grounded, clear, and ready to take the steps into that next chapter of your life.

Sometimes what we realize is that it’s a privilege to be able to commit, not a sacrifice.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.