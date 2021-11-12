One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 13, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, November 13, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio. The Moon spends the day in spiritual Pisces where illusions come easy, but so does spiritual insight.

There's a lot at stake, according to what the daily tarot cards say; not just for one or two zodiac signs, but for all of us, collectively.

We could be feeling the intensity of a strong water zodiac element transit.

With Scorpio season here, and so much astrological energy tapped into emotions we are searching for answers.

What does Saturday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You feel drained, Aries, and that's understandable. You're going through a lot of tests. They are hard, but they also will help you to become what you want to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

You didn't really have many options, Taurus, so you did the best with what you had. There's no room here for self-judgment. Things happen for a reason, and you have to eventually accept the cards you've been dealt.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Family can betray you, Gemini, and this is sad. But, don't let it make you miserable. You're hurting now, but soon you'll make friends who replace what you've lost. This is a turn of the page. Read the next chapter of your life's story. You'll see.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Be gentle with yourself, Cancer. You're way too sweet to stay in this position for too long. Good things really do happen to good people. You'll see that when you are right with the universe, everything moves in the right order.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Be thankful for what you've lost. There's room here for something new. Something better is here for you. You have a big opportunity to make wiser choices. Your opportunities are endless.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

It's time to celebrate for prayers that got answered. Release the worry. Give up a need to control. You have asked for help from the universe, and now things will start to happen in your favor.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You are going through a dark night of the soul, and it's hard to see the light. You may not see it any time soon either, but know that even in these dark moments, there's faith to be had and the universe sees how you shine brightly like a star.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You don't want or need a new adventure. Right now, stick to what you have and focus on your goals. It's good to have a routine sometimes. Boring and simple may not be fun, but it suits your purposes now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Don't second guess yourself. You have people in your life that are there for you because of their love.

Don't push away friends who want to see you. Make plans to get together. Enjoy yourself. Have fun.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Have compassion for others including yourself. Reserve your anger or disdain for someone who deserves it. You know that forgiveness is important. Forgive yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Let your feelings tell you what you need to know. Don't drown your inner voice with social media or too much television and radio. Listen to the sound of silence. It's the doorway to the voice of your soul.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Hope lost is not deferred for too long. It revives itself and becomes a form of creativity. You are a beautiful person who has lots of talents and skills. Recognize that within yourself. Be open to what could be for you now and always.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.