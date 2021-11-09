Your daily horoscope for November 10, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

The energy in astrology feels treacherous this week as astrologers worldwide warn us all to be cautious during the Mars Mercury conjunction in the zodiac sign of Scorpio starting on November 10, 2021.

Advice to be cautious in angry situations or where recklessness can take place is wise. Stay alert and be aware of your driving and situations where crowds are involved.

The tension is reflected in our daily horoscope for Wednesday.

What will your horoscope be for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Today's horoscope for Wednesday, November 10, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The day can feel like an attack on your happiness. The wrong path could be easier to find than where you are meant to be.

Getting lost with so much happening in your life can lead to a period of confusion. You'll start to see the light at the end of the tunnel because of your ability to be aware of what's happening around you now.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have made a few mistakes, Taurus, and now the trust you had in your inner voice is no longer as strong as it once was. This rocks your confidence to the core. If you can't trust yourself, who can you truly believe?

This is a time for reinvention. You may have a lot of self-doubts. But, if you can simply relearn how to trust yourself, you will find that you can bounce back better than you had once thought.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You're not a failure, Gemini. You have simply gone through so much that you have grown mature beyond your years. Don't worry what other people think of you or how they feel about your life's choices. What matters is do they work for you?

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Make it a point to discover your life's purpose, Cancer. What is it that you'd like to do?

Do something that helps you to think outside of the box. Imagine what it would be like to go beyond the boundaries of your believed limitations and to succeed.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's hard to have a grasp of what to focus on, Leo. In fact, you might even feel like you're all over the place lately.

Set your mind on a goal, and be determined to accomplish all that you desire to complete.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Put yourself in the other person's shoes, Virgo. You may appear to be slightly judgmental when you're not.

Clear your mind. Try to see things from the other person's point of view. You may be surprised how similar you truly are.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You're a bit indecisive today, and maybe the problem is you think too much about things you can't control.

What you can do is try and be balanced in the things you say and do. Live your life in a way that brings you both passion and peace.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Control issues are tough on relationships, and when you try to exert your power, that's when you begin to form enemies.

Try to remain on good terms with others. Even people who you know dislike you have a purpose in your life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Be patient with yourself, Sagittarius. You're going to get to where you want and need to be in your financial life.

You don't need to compare yourself with others or allow the green-eye of envy into your life. They have what they need, and soon, you will too.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Let the doubt, go, (and the worry) See things through a lens of love. When you realize that people are more of a reflection of who you are, you'll begin to see how much power you have when you use the word 'no'.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You were made to be successful, Aquarius. So, there's no need to compete with your colleagues or have an attitude about who got a promotion at work or an offer you wanted.

There's something meant just for you coming around soon. Believe in your potential and possibilities.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Great things are coming to you soon, Pisces. Of course, this may require a little change on your part, but nothing you can't handle. You'll be so glad you didn't quit and stop following your passion and dreams.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.