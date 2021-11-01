Under the Scorpio Sun and Libra Moon, three zodiac signs will have a great day on November 2, 2021. Taurus, Scorpio, and Libra will feel incredibly focused on what we need to tackle which will lead to an inner feeling of success and confidence.

In this window, before both Mercury and Jupiter change signs and we experience the Super New Moon in Scorpio, it’s important to make the most of days like today.

While the Scorpio Sun is encouraging us to change and transform, the Libra Moon is cautioning balance and harmony.

Together these two energetic elements will help us focus on what we want to accomplish, not just today or this week but for the upcoming lunar cycle which will come to fruition in May of 2022.

Now is the time to get very clear on what it is you hope to build and achieve as we finish out the year and begin a brand new one.

We may be drawn inwards, wanting and craving a deeper quiet that we’ve experienced recently so that we can not only heal from what we’ve recently been through but so we can reflect on all that we have gone through in the past year.

In many ways through this reflection is how we find our balance, something that the Libra Moon will assist with as well.

This comes in the form of being able to take in all that we have experienced, all that we have felt, and enable us to find balance and acceptance within it.

It means we’re going to be able to move beyond thinking if only we had done something different, or something more, and instead allow us to realize that everything is exactly as it’s meant to be in this moment.

Now, the only thing that will be left is to focus on dealing with what is in front of us at this moment knowing that we have the confidence to face anything that comes our way.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 2, 2021

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With the Moon in your sign and Mercury transiting the last few degrees of your sign today, it’s a chance to have your words and your feelings align. This means that you will be able to find a new peace in relation to everything that you’ve been moving through recently which will allow you to finally put different matters to rest.

Whenever we go through a deep transition, it’s always a matter of letting the emotional dust settle so that we can see clearly now who we are and what are the effects of those choices. Since the start of Scorpio Season, you’ve struggled a bit, even if only internally, in this back-and-forth dance between wanting to move on but also still wishing that things had turned out differently.

Even likely considering going back to whatever situation you had found clarity on recently. But all that will be coming to an end, and you will finally be able to make sense of things, even if that means just purely accepting everything that has happened. Allow the energy of today to re-energize you for this brand-new part of your journey because it’s clear that it will be unlike anything you’ve ever experienced.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Already deeper into Scorpio Season and in anticipation of so much of that energy coming in this week means that you should be feeling on top of your game, in every sense of the word. This month always allows you a chance to reset and to get back to that space of being who you truly are, or even getting to a new level of authenticity.

Of course, that means shedding those pieces of you that no longer fit, but even this is something that you’re increasingly skilled at as you know to release means to eventually receive. Today you should feel confident and open to change. Ready to take on whatever is next on your journey with the ability to see things clearly rather than from a lens of fear or lack.

Even if you’re feeling ready to take care of things, remember that you don’t have to do it all in a day. You can take your time, plan, and ease into the growth that this new journey will require of you.

The only thing to stay away from is second-guessing why you’re feeling so good. It doesn’t matter if everything is figured out externally in our life or not, it matters what energy we bring to it and you deserve to feel good about yourself and your journey because you’ve worked for the right to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As we near the Super New Moon in Scorpio you should be feeling more alive and focused on dealing with what needs to be figured out thanks to Uranus in your sign of being an active part of this lunation. Recently you’ve been exploring the theme of stability in an unconventional way meaning that you have let go of the stand notions of security so that you can make more space for what truly a strong foundation is.

This applies to your career, relationships, and even general life path. Just because we followed all the rules and it looks like it’s on good footing doesn’t mean that it actually has, sometimes it’s those spaces of what we didn’t expect and what doesn’t fit into all the boxes that end up being exactly what we need. Use all of this knowledge today to allow yourself to create the next chapter in your life. Remember that when you feel grounded and secure, then you can allow the universe to direct your steps which in the end will make all the difference.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.

