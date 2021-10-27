3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 27, 2021

As we begin the day with our Scorpio Sun and Cancer Moon, we are swiftly reminded of just how quickly the tides can turn, sometimes even changing our entire perspective within one day.

This isn’t just about the changes that many of us have been moving through, but suddenly seeing clarity where we only previously saw confusion; gaining understanding where we once struggled and to suddenly feel as if everything is different simply because we are.

Wednesday's astrological energy allows us to feel our emotions more deeply so that we can see the truth of what is behind them instead of fears.

This allows us to open up in new ways than before, enabling us to be able to see things from a different perspective.

Instead of feeling reactionary, we will be able to see the growth behind our experiences and how ultimately, they have led to us being in the moment that we are, which is neither good or bad but only a part of our life path.

The energy starting on October 27 is one that should enable us to feel free from emotional patterns or cycles that we’ve been stuck in.

This is about the transformation capability of Scorpio and how today with the Cancer Moon it’s allowing us to take an old feeling but look at it in a new way.

In combination with the Venus Neptune square, we are still being pushed to take action, but instead of it being external, it will be about releasing ourselves from thinking about something in a negative way and instead seeing the purpose of it all along.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 27, 2021:

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

After so much has weighed you down recently, Wednesday's horoscope is to set yourself free.

You may not be able to control everything around you but how to control yourself internally is something that you’ve really been mastering lately.

As you begin to move through your day, reflect back on everything that you’ve recently been feeling, especially those pieces between the old versus new.

This may be about yourself, your life or even a particular situation or relationship.

But there is a blending, a transformation from thinking one way to another. But for you right now, the most important piece is to recognize that where you are is where all this has led to.

Look at what feels in alignment with who you are now versus who you were and be able to release yourself from thinking about something in the same cycle just because that was always how it was.

You get to decide to be free, you get to declare yourself over something.

Now is the time for you to truly embrace this new way of thinking that’s slowly emerging because it is centered in your needs and growth-no one else's.

If it feels almost too good to be true, don’t second guess it, instead realize you’ve been working towards this moment even when you didn't know you were.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

After a lot of emotional upheaval and stress today will be about giving you a chance to breathe and see the light at the end of the tunnel.

As much as you may want to rush headfirst into newness, it’s also okay to take your time, to really think about things, to process life more deeply and to look for the connections that you sometimes miss when you make decisions too quickly.

This new chapter that you are moving into is going to require that you do things differently than you ever have before, a big part of that is your thought process about yourself and the standard that you hold yourself too.

Often, you are your own worst critic which means that right now it’s important for you to be able to be realistic about what to expect from yourself.

You can still be growing yet also be in the space where you can’t take the steps just yet to do something different, or to fully release yourself from what was. Do what you can, but also accept what you can’t.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today you should feel like you can finally take a deep breath and look back over everything that has happened to see the bigger purpose and plan.

Sometimes we take the meandering path because we can’t take the direct route. We aren’t meant to just go from point A to point B so when that happens, being able to accept the road ahead and behind is a choice that brings more acceptance into our lives.

You are definitely on the threshold of a brand-new chapter but also having recently brought some closure to major parts of your past that have hurt you for some time. This is simultaneously letting something go to welcome in something else.

Truly leaving behind the part of you that was wounded or hurt and allowing yourself to get to this new space where you know you deserve nothing but the wonderful things because you’ve earned them.

Enjoy how far you’ve come today, embrace the chapter that is ahead of you and let yourself know that it’s truly okay to put some things behind you permanently so that you can fully enjoy all of what is coming next.

