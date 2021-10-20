Your daily horoscope for October 21, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday during the Moon in Taurus.

We have an exalted Moon on Thursday, and when Luna is in Taurus, the sign of the Bull, we are strong, focused, determined and loving.

The Moon will hit a harsh aspect against Saturn in Aquarius. This can manifest in challenges related to our friendships and business dealings.

The Moon conjuncts zany Uranus, so make room for unexpected changes.

The fluff of conversations gets stripped during the Moon in Taurus, and we have to focus on the facts, and when life gets a bit crazy, keep communication simple is a great motto to practice for all zodiac signs.

If your birthday is on October 21:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who were also born on October 21 include

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 21, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Money and friends don't mix, and when the Moon in Taurus has your attention drawn towards the things you need for comfort, it squares Saturn, the planet of structure in your area of friendships.

It's important for you to have your priorities aligned, and be sure that you are not wasting precious time and energy comparing yourself to others. Keep the focus on yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The opinion you have of yourself and the goals you want to reach may be at odds with what others expect from you and perceive you as being.

Taurus, you may struggle to break away from these pre judgments that plagued you in the workplace. And, it's going to be tough!

If you are trying to get a promotion, change jobs, or wonder whether or not someone has your back, expect adversity. You may have to be the only friend you know to yourself for one day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When you feel alone and sense that the majority of the people in your life are not trying to be helpful, it can cause you to feel a strong sense of loneliness.

For today, remind yourself that the universe *always* has your back and you are exactly where you need to be.

The lessons you are learning now are for your highest good. And each moment where you feel you are doing an uphill climb, it’s because you’re rising like cream to the top.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friends are there for you when you need someone to share a secret with.

You may have something you need to open up about but not have the ability to afford a therapist.

This is when a good friend with a kind, listening ear can be helpful for you.

Instead of keeping things bottled up inside, think about opening up and being vulnerable with someone you know and trust.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A relationship may bloom for you and become more than just friends.

This could be the start of something beautiful with someone you met at work. In fact, great things are working in your favor especially in the realm of partnerships.

Don’t take anything for granted as the universe is creating shifts in the energy that empower you for the better.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have to work hard for the things that you believe in.

That's why the term 'conviction' is often related to faith and how you choose to live your life when you are holding a strong opinion.

You don't need to succumb to the views of others. You may stand alone, but even so, stand strong.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's those special moments that you get to share with another person that make life so special and sweet.

You need to have things in life that remind you why you are here. Your purpose is worthwhile strive for. Don't give up an entire future because one moment in a day was hard.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Not all relatives are safe, and it's sad, but part of what some lives have to deal with.

Family means everything but this dynamic can shift from blood relatives to people you choose to be close to.

You can change who you engage with in your life on a daily basis. You can love people you know are toxic, and do so from a safe distance.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Talk things through. You can get a lot accomplished today by sharing your hopes, fears and dreams.

These are the things that stop you from moving forward. it's good to pause for a moment to be reflective. Take time for yourself to cry and to grieve.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Spend time on things that add value and bring a little bit of romance back into your life.

Pick up flowers. Send a greeting card. Buy someone dinner or go out on a date. Enjoy the day for what it is.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have so many reasons why you need to do these important things.

Make a list and keep them handy. Stay motivated by keeping your dreams before your eyes.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are in the process of learning who people are and who you can or cannot trust.

It's your turn to see things that you didn't before, only this time the eye-opening experience is healing instead of fearful and disappointing. That's because you've grown so much from love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

