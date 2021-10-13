3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Friends With Benefits During The Moon Sextile Venus Starting October 14, 2021

Have you ever gotten yourself into a situation where you and a friend accidentally stumble upon a sexual side to your relationship?

Well, for three zodiac signs who want friends with benefits during the Moon sextile Venus starting October 14, 2021, this might cross the mind.

At first, it feels silly and maybe even a little wrong, and yet, the two of you can't help but notice how sexy that moment was, and how maybe there's something there, something worth exploring?

It happens. It happens between friends all the time - friends of the opposite sex and of the same sex, and if you're not ready to admit certain things to yourself, it could go any number of ways.

One being, the two of you decide to 'go for it' and two, you both ignore the signs and chalk it off as nonsense. Fun, but nonsense.

Moon Sextile Venus in Sagittarius is one of those transits that has the power to 'put us in the mood' so to speak, and that mood might come on while we are with a friend, be they best or casually acquainted.

This may be the time where you 'dare to go there', meaning, if you have the nerve - and you probably do - then you may find yourself asking a friend over for more than friendship...and I don't mean love and romance.

We're talking pure benefits here, nothing that requires a blood contract or marriage, if you know what I mean.

Which signs will want friends with benefits during Moon Sextile Venus?

Zodiac Signs Who Want Friends With Benefits During The Moon Sextile Venus Starting October 14, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you could have your way, this is the only kind of relationship you'd ever have, Gemini.

If you can find someone to agree with you on the 'rules' - meaning, no commitment, no intense love affair - then you can arrange for the most perfect situation in your life: the friends with benefits agreement plan.

While that sounds pretty dingy in words, in reality, it's what works best for you.

You have never been one to find much luck in heavily committed relationships, and even though the romance of it sounds great in theory, you know what's right for you.

You like sex, and you like friends...and some of your friends just happen to be very attractive to you.

If you could just have sex with your friends without having to answer to them, then wow - wouldn't that be ideal?

This transit may open your eyes, letting you know who you are, what you want - and what you need never do again - if the 'friends with benefits agreement plan' works out. Might be worth looking into, Gemini.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Nothing is more satisfying to you than being kind to people who are kind to you.

That's what makes up the majority of your friendships, and some of those friendships are ones where you've imagined yourself in bed with that person.

If you are honest with yourself, you can't help but think your friends have the same thing in mind - and yet, no one wants to 'go there' because going there might ruin the friendship.

We all know that the introduction of intimacy in a friendship can go one of two ways: you end up together as a couple, or you fall out and the friendship ends.

But what if there was a third option where you don't sign on for life long commitment, you stay friends AND you have sex?

Well, other people do it, so why not you, Libra? Venus has you in the mood, but the Moon Sextile Venus doesn't want to take it 'that far', so what do you do?

You call up one of your attractive friends and ask them point-blank, "So, ya wanna have sex?" Take a chance, why not!

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

One of the reasons you may want to broaden your horizons when it comes to sexual partners is because you feel that every time you commit to someone, they fail you, and that failure usually takes years off your life.

You cannot take another heartbreak, and betrayal is something you feel you won't be able to survive; your past is dominating your present, and right now, especially with Moon Sextile Venus in the sky, you feel you are ready to go solo...however, you still do want a sex life, and so you are now ready to see what your friends are doing.

The idea of safe sex with friends is alluring to you. The mindset is: "Sex is great, friendship is best, sex with friends is awesome, and no one gets hurt..."

If there is a possibility that this can happen, then you can count yourself in. You want the connection, you just don't want the heartbreak....this is how you can get it, Pisces. Hey, they don't call it 'Sextile' for nothing...!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda