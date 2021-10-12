3 Zodiac Signs Who Avoid Commitment During Venus Sextile Saturn Starting October 13, 2021

Three zodiac signs who avoid commitment feel the pressure to be what they are not during Venus sextile Saturn starting October 13, 2021.

The word 'commitment' is enough to give us all pause; if we are to be committed - to a person, a job, a practice - that means discipline and work.

Commitment ties together all of our effort with focus and the idea of a goal - stay the course, and receive the fruit of our labor.

We can't just jump right to the idea that when we speak of 'commitment', we're not just talking about marriages or relationships - we are talking about any number of ways we can commit ourselves, and during Venus Sextile Saturn, we may feel that this kind of dedication may just not be our thing.

Commitment is a contract, and it's not a commitment if we don't sign on, one way or another.

So, it is then up to to be able to say, "No." Saying 'no' is hard enough for some people, but for a few signs in the Zodiac, you will be presented with a choice during this transit: Say Yes and sign on for something you don't necessarily want or need, or, say No and walk away knowing you were true to yourself.

These are the signs that will avoid commitment during Venus Sextile Saturn...

Zodiac Signs Who Avoid Commitment During Venus Sextile Saturn Starting October 13, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are lucky - you are able to pick up on the maniacal energy of Saturn, and that kind of sensitivity brings you clarity in your choices. Before you, there is a scenario that demands your presence and your near-to-constant attention.

You feel a clutching in your throat; this isn't for you, and yet it keeps on pulling you in.

This could be related to love - or work. Whatever it is, your gut tells you to walk away...and you will. You will not sign on for this commitment, nor will you be seduced back in again.

At some point, Venus woke you up and told you that you are better off trusting your instincts and that there is no need for you to cop to someone else's idea of what you need to commit to. You have always been an independent player, Taurus, and in truth, you are fearless.

If you must go at it alone, trusting in your own self-love (thanks, Venus) then that is what you will do. No commitment here, thank you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are not one to commit to anything unless you've fully vetted the situation and you feel the commitment is worth your while. And how smart are you for being so systematic?

Very, indeed. During this transit - Venus Sextile Saturn - you will come to some very important decisions concerning commitment.

It appears that you are about to 'take your relationship to the next level' and this concerns you because, in all honesty, you're not so sure the person you are with is someone you want to commit to - after all, that's a lot of promise, and you're not sure you can come up with your end of the bargain.

But here's where your smarts kick in: you will reject this commitment because you know that if you sign on - it's a lie that will only end up hurting the other person, in time.

You know this about yourself, and because you are not only smart but kind, you will excuse yourself from this commitment, to avoid pain in the future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What you've come to believe is that you are a certain way, and now that you've been on the planet for all these years, you know what you are capable of and what you simply cannot do - with any success.

And that, of course, is commit. Oh yes, you can commit to a project.

You can commit to making something happen by a certain goal date, but if you are going to even slightly come near committing to another human being in a romantic relationship, you're going to have to lay down new rules.

Commitment isn't your thing, Capricorn, and this transit is going to make that all too clear to you - and to the person you're involved with.

Whether you feel you cannot remain sexually faithful to them, or that you don't think you can even live with them - the idea of linking yourself to another person - for life - for ever - well, that's enough to make you jump out a window.

Please don't. Just have a talk with your person instead. The truth will set you free, so if freedom from commitment is what you want, then speak your truth at all costs.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda