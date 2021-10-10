3 Zodiac Signs Who Experience A Love Miracle During Moon Sextile Jupiter Starting October 11, 2021

When Moon Sextile Jupiter comes around, we feel better about both ourselves and our life choices, and for three zodiac signs who experience a love miracle starting October 11, 2021, prayers are answered and what seemed impossible becomes reality.

Love miracles can happen whenever lucky Jupiter connects with the Moon, which is a symbol of the past.

Jupiter enhances our hopes and dreams, making them seem not only possible, but the only way to go.

Hope becomes our natural state, and it's one that doesn't falter; in fact, during this transit, we may surprise ourselves at how positive we feel about now - and about the future.

This kind of good vibe is no joke; we feel it, and we act on it. We may be called to act on it ways we could never predict.

In love, this is the well awaited moment of truth; we will come to know whether or not the life we've created with another is indeed, the right one...and for some of us, this discovery will feel like nothing short of a miracle.

Our relationships are, at times, what defines us.

We lose ourselves these partnerships, and often times, this can be a confusing endeavor - is it good to lose one's self, or can one grow within the 'confines' of a partnership?

This is the transit that will show us how we really feel about the one we have made a life with - and perhaps, that really is good news after all.

Zodiac Signs Who Experience A Love Miracle During Moon Sextile Jupiter Starting October 11, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your mood should be lifted to the skies today, October 11, 2021, Aries, as you discover within yourself the key to being happy with your mate. What a joyful day this is, as you certainly didn't know where to turn - you had questions on your mind, and they were answered.

You feared getting in 'too deep' and yet, the depth of your involvement now only makes you feel secure.

Something happened - something 'clicked' and because of the generous gift that occurs when Moon Sextile Jupiter comes 'round, you now feel you can handle anything - even a life long relationship with your partner.

It all seems possible now. You've said the right things and you came to understand the power of listening - and for you, Aries, that's a major coup. You are on your way to the next day of your life, friend, and by the looks of things, it's going to be a good one.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have always had faith in your relationship, and even though keeping things going seems to take a lot of work - possibly more work than you had planned for - you're about to experience something new, where love is concerned. Jupiter has blown open the door for you, and that door opens to opportunity.

While you've spent so much time with this person, you started to forget that an outside world existed, so intense has your love been.

You've been isolated in that love, and while that 'sounds' romantic, it started to become somewhat cloying...until now.

Someone has brought a new idea into your life - it is a suggestion of change, and it's about to hit both you and your partner where it counts.

You both are going to take to this new idea, and from one idea comes many - before you know it, you and your mate will be sharing an entirely new experience together, one that will bring you even closer.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Moon Sextile Jupiter comes to you like a fresh new idea that suddenly allows you to see things clearly - and optimistically. While your sign, Sagittarius, is known as the eternal optimist, you have certainly felt your share of disappointment and pain.

No, no, things have not always felt so promising, and yet, now - the world opens up for you.

Now, this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as you have been trying for ages to 'make something happen'. What's interesting is that your efforts are now paying off.

Our mind was set in lunar energy, and Jupiter's influence on that energy has made it so that you and the person you love can finally connect on a new and enlightened level.

Maybe that was all you needed all along - a spiritual journey for the two of you. You and your partner will merge together under the shelter of spirit. Hope is back on the menu.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda