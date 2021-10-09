3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 10, 2021

We've all been taking quite a beating lately as the planetary influences have been pummeling our sensibilities over the last few days.

And while we're still in the storm, we can be thankful for certain celestial movements - Today will see Saturn go Direct after a long retrograde.

This could raise our status from 'really terrible' to merely "Rough' especially for three zodiac signs who have a rough day on October 10, 2021.

And rough it shall be for a few of the Zodiac signs, namely Virgo, Libra and Capricorn - as if you guys haven't gotten enough lately, huh?

What's really at the bottom of it all is how Mars affects you, and today we have Moon Sextile Mars in Libra, which is more about thinking aggressive thoughts rather than acting on them - an almost good thing.

Moon Sextile Jupiter is what's going to give us the strength to combat the Mars energy, as we're not going to let it overwhelm us.

We also have Sun Sextile Moon today, which means that no matter how hostile we feel, we won't be acting on it - we are able to keep our dark minded thoughts to ourselves today, though that isn't going to help our moods much.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 10, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What may hold you back on this day is a touch of self-doubt mixed with this idea that you couldn't possibly have two days in a row where you're not stressed out to the max.

Yesterday was a good day for you, Virgo, and you thought it would last - and while nothing has really gone 'wrong' per se, you can't help but project a disaster to come.

And so, because Saturn Direct sort of thwarts your positive vibe, you may feel that all is hopeless - an indulgence you like to wrap yourself up in from time to time.

And it is an indulgence, because nothing is going wrong. So, you have to deal with YOU, today, Virgo.

You have to deal with your constant need to see it all turn to trash, just to prove that you're right. "See, I told you so."

That's your quote today - and you will want to see things go wrong just so you can feel the justification of saying this.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What's going to rub you the wrong way today is the fact that you are ready to go, yet no one else is. And that is going to be the crux of this day for you, Libra.

You are ready to bring your excellence, and yet, there's nowhere to bring it and no one to receive it.

This cuts across the field of your experience too, meaning, it hits love and romance, health, work, career, and family. You are the one who is ripe for change and ready to put in the work.

Your self-effort today will break the Richter scale, and yet, everyone around you is a pure dud.

This is what will ruin your day, if you let it - and you probably will let it. So, try to make the best out of October 10, even though the transits are making it hard for you to do so.

Know yourself as a fighter for good - stay balanced and try to put things into perspective. This is your natural ability, Libra, and it's being called upon today. Go for it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What you might notice about this day is your own newly sparked interests flooding in.

You've been completely dedicated to work, and somewhere during that time you may have been introduced to something new - something in the creative world, something that you, yourself, may want to delve into at some point. And why not make that point today?

Yes, that is what's going to happen - you will be driven to start something new, a creative, artistic endeavor, and...because Saturn Direct really isn't about to let you do anything with clarity, you will see how time and time again, you simply can't get a start on this whole thing.

So, frustration is the mantra of the day and just knowing you'll have to put off this one desire of yours will make you angry.

You may be a harsh taskmaster, Capricorn, but you are exceptionally driven - you want to do good, and today is just going to be standing in your way of progress. Arg!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda