3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 26, 2021

While others will be enjoying the Libra Sun and Gemini Moon, for three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 26, 2021, it will likely bring frustration as even if there are decisions and choices that you feel ready to make-you won’t feel free to do so.

With the Sun in Libra, we are more able to compromise and find a balanced and fair outcome for any decisions or choices that we may be making in our lives.

The Gemini Moon will only encourage us to think things through and come up with untraditional solutions or ideas making the space to actively create the life that we dream of.

However, in order to be able to explore our ideas, desires, and even dreams we need to feel free to do so; to take action in the future is to feel free to leave the past.

This is where we often get stuck though because whether it’s imagined or real, we often see a lack of freedom in our lives.

We become stuck or bombarded by the responsibilities or obligations in our lives. The wounding that we are trying to make up for and the happiness of others that we’ve taken on as our responsibility.

When we do this, no matter what we desire, no matter what we decide on, we won’t take any action because we don’t feel the freedom to do so.

This is a lot of the energy of Saturn who is currently moving through the last few degrees of Aquarius before shifting into Pisces at the end of this year.

Saturn is all about our restrictions, what holds us in place, teaching us that many of these pieces are actually karmic lessons that we need to learn so we can move beyond them.

In life rarely is it impossible to move forward, instead, we more frequently tell ourselves that so that we have an excuse to not try or upset the status quo.

Today though astrology reaches a pinnacle, forcing our hand and showing us that we’re the ones that have created the lack of freedom in our own lives-which also means we’re the only ones who can change it.

This is going to create some friction, stress, and difficult moments as you realize today that you’ve created the very situations you’re now trying to escape from.

While you will be supported in forwarding movement and reflection of the past through the Stellium in Air Signs and Mercury Retrograde, this is only the beginning of not just removing the blocks you’ve put in place, but also forgiving yourself as well.

In astrology, a Stellium is when there are five or more planetary bodies in one element, in this case, we have six planets as well as both nodes of the moon all in Air Signs. Together this is all about forward movement-but as with anything we have to clean up our past first.

As you move through energy remember you don’t need to change your entire life in one day, but you do need to take that first step.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 26, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As one of the neighboring signs of those that rule Mercury, one of the planets defining energy today, you will feel this not only strongly but emotionally as well. Today could be one of those days where it’s hard to stop crying and nothing may even have changed since yesterday except that you can feel it all. In your life, you’re aware of the blocks to freedom.

You are aware of what you have created or agreed to that has led to you being in this current situation where you’ve been dreaming more of an escape strategy than anything else.

But it’s different to simply be aware of it versus feeling that at this moment there may be nothing to do to change it. Often, we put off admitting the truth to ourselves because then once we do the next step becomes taking action.

That step is always daunting but then adds onto it the feeling of being unable to, and that is what creates the emotional frustration of feeling stuck in a situation we can’t yet see the end of just yet.

This is where you find yourself today and while it’s important to just feel and cry it out, you also can put pen to paper and start to organize your thoughts and ideas.

While sounding small, even this is considered a first step.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

As emotions go yours tend to be big all the time. You think big, you act big and oftentimes you do so without putting much thought into the future.

This year has had different energy though and so instead of putting on a good face to the world, you’ve allowed yourself more time and energy to go into how you’re feeling and what has brought you here. A bit of self-reflection to help gain more clarity is always of benefit, yet sometimes we discover something that we wish we didn’t.

This has been the weight that you’ve had to carry recently. Some of it is yours, some of it is others and some is just the reality that while you have an end plan insight, you’re not quite sure how to get there.

Today this energy will bombard you and will try to take you under in the overwhelming feeling of negativity; of things never changing so why should you type of energy. Some days are like this.

Some days are harder to get over than others, but it is just one day. Instead of letting it throw you off course or doubt the work you’ve been putting in, try instead to make a list of everything that you’ve done to become better in the past year. Let yourself feel your emotions, but also ground your reality. And maybe go to bed early, tomorrow is a new day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

As a sign that lives on the intense side of the emotional realm all the time, this energy in some ways may not feel all that different in the beginning. However, as it continues, what’s clear is that this energy is asking you to reflect and step up in ways that you haven’t as of yet.

It’s one thing to have intense feelings about your life but another to realize that all the feelings in the world aren’t going to change your life if you don’t take the steps to.

As often a romantic sign, you fantasize about being saved. About that perfect person coming in and suddenly everything changes, everything is easier.

While beautiful, this isn’t reality. You are the one you’ve been waiting for. You are that perfect person and there’s no one that is meant to come in to change your life for you because then that would be their work and not yours. This isn’t a fun realization because it comes with some responsibility.

If you are the only one that can change your life, it means that all of this is up to you. People who benefit from your poor boundaries won’t ask for you to change, those who are comfortable aren’t going to instigate change; yet that is the common denominator of all of this.

Are the people in your life benefiting more from your life than you are? Today comes with a lot of awareness about why things in your life aren’t changing and while realizing it’s because of you isn’t a fun lesson, it is one you get to do something about.

