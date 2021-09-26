Your daily horoscope for September 27, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday during Mercury retrograde.

It's time for a mini-review as Mercury retrograde begins in the zodiac sign of Libra on Monday and lasts until October 18, 2021.

Mercury rx is here, and we are ready for change as Libra season continues to emphasize life balance.

If your birthday is on September 27:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actress Gwyneth Paltrow and American rapper Lil' Wayne.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for September 27, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to review the list of people you have allowed to enter your life.

Mercury retrograde in Libra takes place in your sector of relationships. Friends aren't always 'friends' but acquaintances. Note how deeply you're able to go with certain individuals. Listen to your own body when you're around people and make choices that match what's best for you. Try not to fill a space just because it's empty. Wait for good people.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to review your life choices and to make changes in certain areas that you know are sabotaging your dreams.

Mercury retrograde in Libra takes place in your sector of health. Your health is so important for you to protect, and during Merc rx anxiety can become a problem. Schedule time for exercise. Aim for good foods that reduce guilt, and slow down when eating. Start cooking more at home. You'll feel better in a week once direct motion returns.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to review your wants when it comes to love, and even if you're single there are things you can do to bring some unexpected playfulness your way.

Mercury retrograde in Libra takes place in your sector of romance. There's so much love in the air during the fall and the anticipation of something good happening is here. Don't wait for someone else to do for you what you can do for yourself. Be proactive.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to review your home base and how you feel about the items in your house and how the esthetics of your personal space makes you feel.

Mercury retrograde in Libra takes place in your sector of the home. You need your personal space to be soft and luxurious even if you're on a shoestring budget. Go shopping at thrift stores or refurbish things you have at home making them new and unique.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to review your love language and the way that you spend time chatting with others. If you're scanning social media or have been neglecting your car, review those items too.

Mercury retrograde in Libra takes place in your sector of communication. How people connect with each other is so important, but you also deserve to have quality connections. Make sure that you don't limit yourself to banter that's unfulfilling and wasteful of your time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to review your finances. It's not fun to feel as though you're at risk of not having what you need before the holidays, and there is plenty of time to make changes and improve your outlook.

Mercury retrograde in Libra takes place in your sector of money. You can find all sorts of ways to bring more income into your home. Perhaps ask for a raise or look at opportunities to help others by running their errands, babysitting, or walking pets.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to review your personal development, goals, and big plans for the future including retirement. Set your one-year, five-year, and ten-year goals so that you can start to make decisions aligned with your desired outcomes.

Mercury retrograde in Libra takes place in your sector of identity. Change is never easy, but. you know what you want to improve. Don't be too hard on yourself. Value the beauty you have to know, but if something you have doesn't spark joy, change it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to review your educational goals, and if you have them, see what opportunities are there for you when it comes to school loans, deferment or payment plans.

Mercury retrograde in Libra takes place in your sector of higher learning. If you're not getting what you thought you'd receive from a career you worked hard to be in, consider returning to school and changing vocations. This is the time of year to talk to advisors and look into what's out there that can be good for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to review your social circle. Maybe it's time to expand it or to start considering narrowing down the choice of people you allow to disrupt your life.

Mercury retrograde in Libra takes place in your sector of friends. Friends are meant to be treasures, not burdens. You might feel connected to someone due to the length of time you have known them, but sometimes people grow apart, and that is OK.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's time to review your job and what type of opportunities there are. If you've settled into a dead end role, perhaps your skills have grown enough to start marketing yourself elsewhere for promotion.

Mercury retrograde in Libra takes place in your sector of career. The next week is great for asking for feedback from bosses and supervisors to make important improvements at work, too. You never know what you need until you ask for it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time to review your desire to learn and grow. Life can be a wonderful school, so set some time each month to go on an adventure.

Mercury retrograde in Libra takes place in your sector of education.

Study the stars. Take an astrology course. Pick up a book on tarot to start teaching yourself things you want to know a bit more of.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time to review your opportunities with others. There's always a great synergy when people who are like-minded collaborate with each other.

Mercury retrograde in Libra takes place in your sector of shared resources. See who is like you and wants to partner. There can be strength in numbers.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

