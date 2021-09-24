Your daily horoscope for September 25, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday during the Moon in Gemini.

The Moon in Gemini is curious, playful, chatty, and sometimes hard to understand during Saturday's astrology forecast.

With the Sun and Mercury in Libra on your horoscope for today this Saturday, we have quite a bit of air energy taking over the weekend, so the desire to roam and not settle into one idea or place is strong.

This weekend, sudden decisions can prove to be disruptive as Uranus continues to oppose Venus in Scorpio, so despite the desire to take chances, remain cautious.

If your birthday is on September 25:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and actor Donald Glover.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for September 25, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Keep certain things to yourself, as gossip and speaking too much can be weak points today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of communication, and your chattier nature comes through.

Your mind is firing in overdrive, and you are sharp as a tack, but this isn't the time to say everything you think. Instead, listen more. Say less.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are a giver, and sharing what you have is not something that you take lightly. You give sometimes to receive, and this mindset will be tested.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of money, and your possessive nature may be counting the pennies. Resentment can kick in if what you spend when going out, isn't for yourself, but more for others.

Think through your choices each time you catch yourself reaching for your credit card, picking up a check or buying something you know you can't afford or don't need to have.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are who you are, except for when you have decided that it's time for a change.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of identity, and you are quite the shapeshifter with your chameleon ways the next few days.

You can easily blend in with any group, and this is an advantage for you.

You get along with everyone, and even if someone has decided that they don't want to like you, they won't be able to not. That's a good thing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The truth is that you sometimes think too much. And, you worry about things you need to let go of.

The fear that hinders you from feeling free to be you are your greatest hindrances, and they are there for you to overcome the next few days.

The challenge is on when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of hidden enemies.

You have to face things head-on, even if you don't want to do it. This is an important task for you this weekend starting today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Work? But not when it amounts to nothing. You may be thinking about how you spend your time, and when energy vampires are involved, decide it's time to pull back some of your control.

Some friends change you for the better, and others, not so much. Thoughts of who is the most relevant and worthy of your time come up for you today?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of friendships, and as it also connects to the retrograde north node in Gemini, you may feel more alert when it comes to friends, and note who is a time-waste bringing more problems into your life than the relationship is worth.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have a lot going on right now, and there are decisions you need to make. The lessons you're learning are so tough, but the universe requires a repeat experience.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of career and social status, and a little bit of disruption in your day can have you feeling insecure and uncertain about the impression you've made on others.

You may work twice as hard hoping that your work ethic will make things right, but simmer down, Virgo. It may not be as bad as it seems, and the situation will level out on its own.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are in a position to do things in a way that you didn't in the past. Applying your wisdom in a way that's helpful and kind is best.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of higher learning, and it's important to let your personal convictions lead the way. In your heart, you'll know what you ought to do, and when you need to do it.

Don't let uncertainty cause you to hesitate. When you feel that you need to take action, move along.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Be curious about what is available to you. There's a lot of resources out there and you may only have to ask.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of secrets, but nothing is beyond the internet and a good Google search. If you have some extra time, sit down and indulge yourself in some deep research.

Look for answers to questions that you have been wanting to resolve. Take time to get your miscellaneous things done and tie up loose ends this weekend.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You get what you give, at least that is what to expect today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of commitment, so if you're looking to detach from a partner or just need your space, distancing yourself is going to be easy.

This is a great time for reflection and doing things that you have wanted to do on your own, without feeling guilty, either.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes you just need to try new things and mix things up a little bit. And being curious about nature or what's going on in your local community can be a big help.

Check out the parks while the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of health. Go for a walk or if it's raining, map out your next adventure and where you think it would be good to hike or take a run.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A deep, soulful conversation that touches your heart is what you need this weekend, and today, you will love to hear stories about your friends and people that you know.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of romance. Go out of your way to do the extra stuff that makes a relationship special, even if it's one that you cultivate within yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There are so many things that you can do at home, even if you have been feeling like it's the last place on earth you want to be this weekend.

While the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of home, think about your projects and the small things you can do to make your personal space special.

You will enjoy working around the house getting things cozier and personalizing your space in time for the fall season.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

