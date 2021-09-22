Your daily horoscope for September 23, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday during the Moon in Aries entering Taurus.
The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Libra. The Moon in Taurus is exalted.
The Autumn Equinox is here bringing significant changes to all zodiac signs, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.
If your birthday is on September 23:
You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus, and its glyph is the Scales.
Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who share your birthday include American singers and songwriters Bruce Springsteen, Ray Charles, and American actor and comedian Mickey Rooney.
Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.
Daily horoscope for September 23, 2021:
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of money.
Plan out your investments while you have support coming from your emotional and mental energies.
This is a good time for you to map out your financial future including investments and real estate planning.
Consider any necessary improvements you need to make in your home, too, especially involving esthetics.
If you have a desire to liquidate any assets, the next few days can be profitable for you.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of identity.
No matter how you slice it, you have a stubborn side to you, and this part of your personality will come out a little bit more unexpectedly.
A sudden surprise can shock you and push you to the edge where new boundaries need to be set. Despite your challenges, stand firm on any snap decisions you have had to make.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of hidden enemies.
A softer side of you comes out when dealing with people who have animosity towards you.
Even though you feel it is warranted to be spiteful or vengeful, you will show a forgiving side that brings a positive outcome in the end.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of friendships. Your relationships fortify your life in many ways.
Do enriching activities with others. The next few days are perfect for planning any outings with friends and socializing in nature.
Go to a park. Take a hike or go biking along a trail.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of education.
Don’t put off what you can do today for tomorrow. This is a good day for certification exams and applying to graduate schools.
If you are studying for an exam, be sure to do your due diligence and not procrastinate.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of shared resources.
Someone, perhaps yourself, feels a little bit territorial about things that you share with others.
Try not to worry about whether or not there’s enough to go around. Remember to keep a mindset of abundance.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of commitments.
Even for people who are thinking about breaking up, giving a relationship another try may be in order.
An open conversation or the return of an ex can have you reconsidering your position about reconciliation and approaching the future with optimism.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of health.
Overindulgence could be a vulnerability right now. Be careful not to eat more than necessary or to emotional eating.
The day's stress can prompt you to desire sedentary activities. Resist the temptation to be less active.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of romance.
This is a great time for you to show your softer side as you reveal how much of a caretaker you can be.
You have a strong desire to shield and protect, and your love language of gift-giving is easily expressed by the things you say and do.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of the home.
Stick close to the things you know are easily accessible to you and provide you comfort.
You will not want to venture into any unknown territory. Your melancholy side comes out strongly.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of communication.
Say what you mean and mean what you say is your motto for the next few days.
Try not to promise more than you can deliver. Instead, do what is asked of you, and go above and beyond when it makes sense to do so.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.
