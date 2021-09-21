Your daily horoscope for September 22, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

We want new things as the Sun moves into Libra season during the Moon in energized Aries.

Balance is part of the day's energy, and it's time to strive for balance in all areas of life.

If your birthday is on September 22:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include Italian opera singer Andrea Boccelli and American singer Joan Jett.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Daily horoscope for September 22, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of commitments.

It’s not that you are selfish but sometimes it is challenging for you to put the needs of others above your own.

You learn valuable lessons about selflessness during the next month. Today, the universe taps you on your shoulder to show you where your struggles are and what changes you need to make this season.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of daily duties and health. Good health and a productive routine are often about balance.

However, you find it necessary to be slightly less focused on having it all this month. There are certain areas of your life that still require more of your attention than others.

But, having an end date can help you to limit how long you allow imbalance to control your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of creativity and shared resources. It’s good to have hobbies and other interests.

You have been focusing on work and relationships, but Libra season is giving you permission to be creative and to do things that entertain your mind and give you some joy when creating beautiful things with your hands.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of home and the family. Too much of your attention has been focused outside of your personal life.

You have been paying attention to what your friends want and need, what people at work demand of you, and this has caused a little bit of chaos in your home.

Things are in disarray. However, you are invited to return to the basics, starting with your personal space.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of communication. Silence is golden. There’s more to communicating with others than speaking.

You learn to embrace quiet times. In fact, being able to sit quietly with another person can demonstrate to you how deeply connected you truly are with each other.

This is a wonderful day for embracing the simplicity of life, even when around other people.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of money.

It’s just as important to save as it is to spend money on the things you want and need.

Conversely, it is equally important to buy things that you like as it is to plan for a rainy day.

Finding the right balance and all things is essential to your success on all levels today and for the rest of this week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of identity.

People act as mirrors in life and you recognize how different you are from your friends and even those that you love.

You are ready to claim your own identity in ways you have not in the past. This is a bold move for you, Libra, but with your solar birth year here, it’s a good starting place for growth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of hidden enemies.

Just because someone has been treating you with disdain doesn’t mean you need to return the favor.

You find peace and restraint in avoiding difficulty with others despite their attempts to cause you emotional harm.

It’s a powerful move on your part to avoid being vengeful when you feel as though someone deserves your anger especially after hurting you this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of friendships.

Relationships grow and you see the value of networking, and interacting with others that help you to advance your life.

It’s not just about you, however, and you perceive that. It’s about being able to find your tribe and working together in such a way that everyone wins.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of career.

Take a moment and think about what you are ready to accomplish during this next phase of your working life.

You are ready to make a change with the type of work that you do. There are skills you’ve developed with time, and now you can find a new position that allows you to maximize your interests and get paid well, too.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of higher learning.

You are ready to grow and that may involve going back to college to take courses that give you knowledge in an area in which you want to be an expert.

You might also want to consider internship opportunities or mentorship programs that permit you to study while on the job.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of shared resources.

You have been enjoying quite a bit of good luck, and it’s a wonderful thing to share with others.

Be generous and giving. Your spirit of kindness does more than you realize and is timely.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

